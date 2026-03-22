Nellore spastic centre helps children with autism build independent lives

NELLORE: Life is often challenging for children living with autism and other developmental disabilities, but many in Nellore are learning to cope with courage and determination through the support of the MSR Spastic Centre. Run by the Indian Red Cross Society, Nellore District Branch, the centre has been serving children with developmental challenges for 25 years.

Operating from the Red Cross premises near the Madras bus stand, the centre provides care and training to help children lead more independent lives. Currently, about 220 children receive essential life skills training.

Seventeen staff members work closely with the children. The centre offers day-care services for conditions such as cerebral palsy, developmental delay, speech delay and behavioural issues. Therapies include physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, special education, sensory therapy and behavioural therapy. Speech programmes cover both verbal and non-verbal communication, while physiotherapy and occupational therapy improve mobility, coordination and daily functioning.