One teacher, one student and a chance to rewrite destiny

KARIMNAGAR: It began years ago with one struggling student — a boy who is now a software engineer in Hyderabad.

Today, government schoolteacher Md Javed is repeating that quiet act of kindness. Determined that poverty should not crush talent, he has stepped forward to support another promising student, Syed Hanif.

Javed, a Hindi teacher at Government High School in Savaran, has taken responsibility for the education and welfare of Hanif, a Class 9 student from a financially struggling family. The teacher has promised to support him until he completes his SSC.

For the teacher, this is not the first time he has changed a life. Earlier, while working at Government High School Dhangarwadi, he had supported another poor student — a boy who today works as a techie in Hyderabad.

Recognising Hanif’s potential, Javed has been providing everything needed to ensure that his studies continue. He arranged a bicycle for the student to commute to school, pays the rent for his room and has also arranged tuition in mathematics and spoken English, facilities usually available only to private school students.

To encourage better learning habits, the teacher provides Hanif with newspapers, study materials and nutritious food, including fruits. A small library has also been set up in the room where the student stays. Javed’s gesture has inspired others at the school. Fellow teachers recently contributed Rs 10,000 to support the boy’s education.