Zaheerabad’s soil called him back

SANGAREDDY: At a time when a degree from a foreign university often leads to a life abroad, Ramesh Reddy chose to return home. After studying in New Zealand, he turned away from lucrative overseas opportunities and came back to his native Ranjole village in Zaheerabad with a dream to rethink farming.

For Ramesh, agriculture was not just a fallback option but a conscious choice. Instead of continuing with traditional crops, he set out to explore new possibilities. “I grew up visiting fields with my father. That connection stayed with me,” he tells TNIE, explaining why he chose farming over a career abroad.

Ramesh travelled to countries such as the US and Vietnam, studying modern farming techniques and understanding how farmers there achieve higher incomes. Back home, he began experimenting with innovative crops. Starting with dragon fruit, he cultivated white, red and yellow varieties, scaling up to 10 acres. “I introduced yellow dragon fruit here and supply it to local markets and Hyderabad,” he said.

His latest obsession is chia seeds, a crop that is gaining popularity for its health benefits and high returns. Sown in October and harvested by January, chia requires minimal seed — just 300 to 350 grams per acre — and can yield profits of nearly `1 lakh in four months.

With guidance from Agriculture Extension Officer Pradeep, Ramesh sourced the seeds and adopted scientific methods. The tiny seeds are mixed with sand for even sowing, and drip irrigation is used at regular intervals to ensure optimal growth.