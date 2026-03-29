A banker climbs the hills for passion, then climbs up biz ladder

UTTARAPRADESH: At 23, when most young professionals settle into the predictability of salaried careers, Vijay Pratap Singh walked away from a secure banking job. Driven by a passion for mountains, he decided to place India firmly on the global trekking map.

Now in his early thirties, Vijay is the founder of AdvenThrill, an adventure travel company built around curated trekking experiences and outdoor learning programmes. “AdvenThrill organises treks for college students, working professionals, or anyone interested, along with a few learning- based activities,” he explains.

Vijay’s journey began in a small village in Bulandshahr district of western Uttar Pradesh, where he studied in a Hindi-medium school until Class VIII. In 2005, he moved to Dehradun for further education, a shift that would prove transformative.

Surrounded by the Garhwal hills, he found himself drawn to nature. By his own admission, an average student, he spent much of his time exploring the wilderness, nurturing a connection with the mountains that would later define his life.

After graduating in information technology from Dev Bhoomi Uttarakhand University in 2012, Vijay secured a job at HCL in Hyderabad. However, adapting to a new culture, food, and language proved challenging. During this time, nature became his refuge.

Weekends were spent escaping into forests. Seeking to strengthen his professional credentials, Vijay enrolled in a master’s programme in international business at Chandigarh University. During his final year, he worked with a leading bank in Pune, gaining first-hand exposure to business strategy and client management.