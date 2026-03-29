Healing the emotional man

CHHATTISGARH: In the Durg district, policing is changing. Instead of spreading fear, it now focuses on helping people and solving problems. This change is being led by SSP Vijay Agrawal, who is making the system more about listening, resolving disputes, and bringing relief.

The biggest changes are evident at the Bhilai Women’s Police Station. Once known mainly for protecting women, the station now does much more. Every Sunday, its halls are filled with conversation instead of urgency.

Couples meet with counsellors, and elderly parents wait with hope that someone will listen to them. This experiment, known informally as the “Durg Model”, is based on a simple idea: not every conflict needs to go to court. Some problems need time, patience, and someone neutral to help.

Agrawal started his work after noticing a pattern he could not ignore. More men were reporting emotional and financial problems in their marriages. There were also more calls from elderly people who felt abandoned or neglected by their children.

These were not crimes in the usual sense, but family problems that were often too sensitive or complicated for the courts. Instead of sending these to court, the police set up two special counselling benches. One bench, comprising officers Amita Kumar, Ashok Joshi, and Basant Kumar, deals with marital disputes involving men.

Here, counsellors help with problems that are often hidden, such as miscommunication, financial issues, or emotional distance. By late 2025, about 140 cases had come in. Around 50 ended in mutual agreement, and only 18 needed legal action. The rest are still in counselling, where finding a solution is seen as a process, not a single event.