Where dreams take wings

MAHARASHTRA: Sandeep Raising, an underprivileged but bright tribal student, dreamt of becoming a doctor to serve his community, which struggles to secure even two meals a day and lacks basic healthcare facilities.
But Sandeep had no idea how to pursue his dream and was unaware of the exam process. Sandeep secured 85% in Class 10 and 82% in Class 12.
“When I was in Class 12, a teacher at my school announced that in our tehsil town, Shirpur, on the border of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, our leader Amrish Bhai Patel had started the Shirpur Super 60 pattern to prepare bright tribal students for medical and engineering entrance examinations free of charge.
We had teachers from Kota, IIT Kanpur, Mumbai, and other places who taught and trained us for competitive exams,” Sandeep said.
He explained that most tribal students are very poor and lack access to education; therefore, Super 60 became a major platform to showcase their talent and integrate into mainstream society. “I had no clue that to get admission into MBBS, we have to crack the NEET entrance exam, or that JEE is required for IIT admission.
The Super 60 programme informed us about these exams in detail. I was very lucky to be part of the first batch of Super 60. In our first batch, three students secured admission in MBBS and one in IIT,” said Sandeep, who is currently working at Nandurbar Civil Hospital in Maharashtra.
Sandeep said his parents were land laborers and could MAHARASHTRA INDIA not afford his school or coaching fees. But Super 60 came as a source of relief and opportunity for him. He added that the programme has been guiding tribal students in their region toward the right path.
Super 60 is inspired by the Super 30 initiative started by Bihar-based mathematics teacher Anand Kumar, who gain admission to IITs across India. A film based on his life, ‘Super 30,’ was made starring Hrithik Roshan. Satish Somwanshi, a senior teacher at Shirpur Super 60, described how the initiative began.
He said that their leader, Amrish Patel, who had established a vast and advanced network of educational institutions across Mumbai, Indore, Hyderabad, Noida, Dhule, and Shirpur, once had a candid conversation with a tribal doctor about the challenges faced by tribal students and the high cost of education.
During the conversation, the doctor pointed out that tribal students possess immense talent and potential but lack proper guidance and cannot afford expensive coaching in cities like Kota and Mumbai, causing them to fall behind. He added that if proper facilities and coaching were made available, more tribal doctors could emerge and serve their communities.
This discussion planted the idea of creating something unique for tribal students. Patel promptly convened a meeting with key members of his trust and educational institutions, leading to the establishment of the Super 60 programme in Shirpur, dedicated exclusively to tribal students. He emphasized that while funds and resources should not be a concern, there must be no compromise on the quality of coaching, residential facilities, food, or library resources.
A separate building was constructed with air-conditioned classrooms, digital boards, a computer room, and a wellstocked library with ample books and study materials. Special chairs were provided to reduce fatigue, and proper ventilation was ensured. It was also decided that students would reside on the same premises where they study, saving travel time. Evening sports activities were made compulsory to maintain both mental and physical fitness.
Satish Somwanshi said that the programme offers foundation coaching from Class 8 to Class 12. He added that six tribal residential schools in Shirpur were informed about the initiative, and an entrance examination would be conducted after the Class 8 exams.
“More than 2,000 tribal students appeared, and from them, we shortlisted 60 bright students through a 200-mark entrance exam and provided them with NEET and JEE foundation coaching at our centre. We have hired qualified teachers from Kota, Mumbai, and other places,” Somwanshi said. He further explained that everything at the foundation coaching centre is provided free of charge, and students do not need to bring anything.
“We provide school uniforms, casual clothes, towels, soaps, and even undergarments. There is a barber shop within the premises, so students do not need to go out for haircuts. There is also a music room for recreation.
Laundry services are available— students simply place their clothes in a basket outside their rooms, and by the same evening or the next day, their clothes are washed and ironed. We are providing facilities comparable to those in good hotels. Our only aim is for students to focus on their studies, achieve good results, and serve society,” Somwanshi said.