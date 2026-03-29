Where dreams take wings

MAHARASHTRA: Sandeep Raising, an underprivileged but bright tribal student, dreamt of becoming a doctor to serve his community, which struggles to secure even two meals a day and lacks basic healthcare facilities.

But Sandeep had no idea how to pursue his dream and was unaware of the exam process. Sandeep secured 85% in Class 10 and 82% in Class 12.

“When I was in Class 12, a teacher at my school announced that in our tehsil town, Shirpur, on the border of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, our leader Amrish Bhai Patel had started the Shirpur Super 60 pattern to prepare bright tribal students for medical and engineering entrance examinations free of charge.

We had teachers from Kota, IIT Kanpur, Mumbai, and other places who taught and trained us for competitive exams,” Sandeep said.

He explained that most tribal students are very poor and lack access to education; therefore, Super 60 became a major platform to showcase their talent and integrate into mainstream society. “I had no clue that to get admission into MBBS, we have to crack the NEET entrance exam, or that JEE is required for IIT admission.

The Super 60 programme informed us about these exams in detail. I was very lucky to be part of the first batch of Super 60. In our first batch, three students secured admission in MBBS and one in IIT,” said Sandeep, who is currently working at Nandurbar Civil Hospital in Maharashtra.