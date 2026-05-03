Andhra leads in grassroots governance with 100% panchayat data validation

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has set a national benchmark by becoming one of the first states to achieve 100% data validation across all 13,310 Gram Panchayats (GPs), marking a milestone in decentralised planning and monitoring.
The Government of India officially released the Panchayat Advancement Index (PAI) 2.0 (2023-24) on National Panchayati Raj Day, April 24, 2026, consolidating theme-wise indicators to benchmark rural governance and development outcomes nationwide.
The statewide results highlight consistent performance, with 76.5% (10,178) of panchayats falling into the ‘B’ Grade category. While no panchayat achieved the elusive ‘A+’ grade (90–100 score), Nayanur panchayat in Kuppam mandal, Chittoor district, emerged as the overall State leader with a score of 84.67, placing it in the A Grade bracket.
Andhra Pradesh, with 591 panchayats in the A Grade category (frontrunners), is placed third in the country when the number of panchayats is taken into consideration, with Tripura and Telangana in the first two positions. This reflects steady progress across multiple indicators, though the absence of A+ achievers underscores the challenge of meeting the highest benchmarks.
The PAI 2.0 framework evaluates performance across nine distinct themes, rationalising 150 indicators and 230 data points. Andhra Pradesh’s thematic leaders demonstrate both diversity and excellence across districts.
Chemmulapali in Khajipet mandal, YSR Kadapa district, led the Poverty-Free and Enhanced Livelihoods category with a score of 97.14. Pandrapadu in Kakumanu mandal, Guntur district, topped the Healthy Panchayat category with 91.33. Kachavaram in Karempudi mandal, Palnadu district, scored 96.67 as a Child-Friendly leader.
Yepiligunta in Marripadu mandal, Nellore district, scored 95 in Water Sufficiency. Thoopalli in Gandlapenta mandal, Sri Satya Sai district, led Clean & Green with 94.03. Gundamala in Kothapatnam mandal, Prakasam district, topped Infrastructure with 92.5.
Savaragudem in Gannavaram mandal, Krishna district, led Social Security with 88.8. C. Reddy Gari Palle in Rompicherla mandal, Chittoor district, scored 92.92 in Good Governance. Finally, Durgi in Durgi mandal, Palnadu district, led the Women-Friendly Panchayat category with 90.16. Interestingly, the Ministry has clarified that the indicators, thematic scores of the nine LSDG themes, and the overall PAI scores are computed purely on the basis of data entered and submitted by Panchayats themselves. The intent is to help States and Union Territories identify discrepancies, if any, in the data submitted at the grassroots level.
The PAI 2.0 portal, powered by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), ensures high data integrity by cross-referencing GP records with national platforms such as the Poshan Tracker for nutrition, the JJM Dashboard for water supply, NREGA Soft for employment, and UDISE+ for education metrics. This integration strengthens accountability and provides policymakers with a unified dashboard to track rural development. Nationally, the index covers 2.59 lakh panchayats across 33 States/UTs, with 97.3% submitting data, underscoring its reach and relevance.
Nayanur
Best Panchayat in State
84.67
Nayanur Gram Panchayat in Kuppam mandal of Chittoor district has emerged as a model village in Andhra Pradesh, securing a Panchayat Advancement Index (PAI) score of 84.67 for 2023–24. The village has recorded strong progress across nine development parameters, including poverty-free livelihoods, health, child-friendliness and water sufficiency. It excelled in Poverty-Free and Enhanced Livelihoods and Water Sufficiency, securing A+ grades in both. Nayanur has 34 Self-Help Groups with about 340 women engaged in livelihoods. Agriculture remains the main occupation, while SHG loans support dairy, sericulture, small shops, tailoring, bakeries and hotels. A group leader, Geetha, said SHGs received about Rs 3.30 crore in three years, helping raise incomes. Many women earn around Rs 20,000 a month through dairy. The panchayat also focused on water conservation by reviving traditional sources, building check dams and farm ponds, and ensuring safe drinking water under JJM.
Chemmullapalli
Theme : Poverty-Free and Enhanced Livelihoods
Score : 97.14
Chemmullapalli Gram Panchayat in Khajipeta mandal of YSR Kadapa district has gained national recognition by securing a Panchayat Advancement Index (PAI) score of 97.14, earning second rank (A+) under the ‘Poverty-Free and Enhanced Livelihoods’ theme. The village also received Rs 75 lakh under the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Satat Vikas Puraskar. With a population of 2,419 across 692 households, agriculture is the main livelihood. The panchayat stood out among over 2.5 lakh villages in India. It achieved 100 per cent housing coverage, with all families living in permanent houses and access to tap water. Employment generation under MGNREGA benefited 395 families, while all households have ration cards. Self-Help Groups received Rs 2.37 crore in loans and Rs 49.63 lakh through Stree Nidhi.Pensions were provided to 304 people, and farmers benefited from PM-Kisan, crop insurance and subsidies. Irrigation covers 244 hectares, with diversified crops ensuring stable income. The village also has strong health coverage and digital services. Officials credited effective implementation, awareness drives and community participation for the achievement.
Durgi
Theme: Women-Friendly Panchayat
Score: 92.92
Durgi Panchayat in Durgi mandal of Palnadu district has emerged as a State leader in the Women-Friendly Panchayat category under the Panchayat Advancement Index (PAI) 2.0 for 2023–24. According to the official scorecard, Durgi secured an A+ grade with a score of 92.92, the highest in Andhra Pradesh under this theme. The recognition reflects strong performance in women’s empowerment, self-help group participation, and inclusive governance at the grassroots level. Panchayat officials said women play a key role in local administration, with nearly 80 per cent of the staff in the village secretariat being women. Self-Help Groups (SHGs), or DWCRA groups, have also contributed significantly by strengthening livelihoods and ensuring that public services remain accessible and responsive to women’s needs. However, residents pointed out that other areas still need attention. Srinivas, a local resident working in a private firm, said balanced development across all sectors is needed for overall progress. Despite an overall PAI score of 73.04, placing it in the B Grade category, Durgi’s achievement in women-focused initiatives stands out. Its performance offers a model for Palnadu panchayats.
Gundamala
Theme: Self-Sufficient Infrastructure
Score: 92.5
Gundamala panchayat in Kothapatnam mandal of Prakasam district has secured an A+ grade with a score of 92.5 in the Union Government’s Panchayat Advancement Index under the ‘Self-Sufficient Infrastructure” category. The panchayat has also been selected for the Deendayal Upadhyay Panchayat Satat Vikas Puraskar (DDUPSVP) 2025 and achieved third rank at the national level in the same category. This is the first time Prakasam district has won the national award, with officials expressing happiness over the recognition. The award ceremony will be held soon in New Delhi. Gundamala, a coastal panchayat with 10 wards, has 824 households, a population of about 2,092 and around 1,500 voters. The Agnikula Kshatriya fishing community forms the majority. The village is equipped with a secretariat, Raithu Seva Kendram, school, Anganwadi centres, health clinic and waste management systems. All houses have been built under PMAY, along with cyclone shelters and other infrastructure. Despite progress, cyclones and limited funds pose challenges. Authorities are promoting sanitation awareness. Officials said continued support could help develop it into a tourism hub.
Pandrapadu
Theme: Healthy Panchayat
Score: 91.33
Pandrapadu panchayat in Kakumanu mandal of Guntur district has emerged as a top performer in the Healthy Panchayat category under the Panchayat Advancement Index (PAI) 2.0 for 2023–24. According to the official scorecard, Pandrapadu secured an A+ grade with a score of 91.33, placing it among the best panchayats in Andhra Pradesh in health indicators. Speaking to The New Indian Eexpress, Sk Sirajuddin, the former panchayat secretary, said the focus was on improving health and sanitation. “We ensured 100 per cent vaccination, safe drinking water, and set up a health sub-centre at the village secretariat alongside the PHC. Free medicines and door-to-door awareness by ANMs and ASHA workers helped us achieve zero MMR and IMR,” he said. Despite an overall PAI score of 73.76, placing it in the B Grade category, Pandrapadu’s health performance highlights how targeted interventions can significantly improve outcomes and serve as a model for other panchayats in the State in enchancing the health standards by effectively implementing various public health initiatives taken up by the State government at present and the upcoming ones.
Kachavaram
Theme: Child-Friendly Panchayat
Score: 96.67
Kachavaram village in Karempudi mandal has emerged as a model of grassroots development, earning recognition as a ‘Best Child Friendly Panchayat’ through sustained community-driven efforts. With a population of about 1,150 and 295 households, the village has showcased how focused planning and collective participation can bring tangible progress. The panchayat’s achievement is largely attributed to its emphasis on child welfare. Coordinated efforts by Anganwadi workers, health staff, and local volunteers have ensured that children receive proper nutrition and regular health monitoring. Awareness campaigns among parents and timely interventions have contributed to improved child growth indicators. Education has also been a priority area, with the village achieving zero school dropouts. Continuous engagement with parents, close monitoring of attendance, and support mechanisms for at-risk students have helped sustain this milestone. As per the Panchayat Advancement Index (PAI) 2023-24, Kachavaram secured an A+ grade in the ‘Child-Friendly Panchayat’ category with a score of 96.67, reflecting its strong performance. Panchayat Secretary A Sathish said the success was the result of collective efforts.
C. Reddy Gari Palle
Theme: Good Governance
Score: 90.16
C Reddy Gari Palle panchayat in Rompicherla mandal of Chittoor district recorded a Panchayat Advancement Index (PAI) score of 71.55 for 2023–24, reflecting steady progress in rural development and governance. With a population of 1,239, the panchayat performed strongly in ‘Good Governance’, securing an A+ grade with a score of 90.16. Villagers said basic amenities have improved in recent years. Farmer Amarchallam noted that tap connections are available in every household, with regular water supply, while sanitation workers collect garbage daily, ensuring cleanliness. He added that the pancayat office provides certificates and services online, improving access for residents. Another villager, mango grower P Giri, said agriculture remains the backbone of the local economy, though it depends on borewells. Crops include mango, paddy, tomato and cucumber. He also highlighted the presence of around eight DWCRA groups. With nearly 200–300 households and over 1,100 voters, the village continues to balance development, agriculture and governance.
Savarigudem
Theme: Socially Just and Socially Secured
Score: 88.80
Savaragudem, a scenic village in the hilly terrain of Gannavaram mandal in Krishna district, has emerged as one of the top performers in the country and the best Panchayat in the State under the ‘Socially Just and Socially Secured Panchayat’ theme in the Panchayat Advancement Index (PAI) 2.0, securing a score of 88.80. The index, released by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, assesses gram panchayats based on the localisation of Sustainable Development Goals across nine governance themes. Among these, Savaragudem excelled in ensuring social equity, inclusive welfare delivery and support to vulnerable sections, securing the top position in the State under the theme. The village, surrounded by hillocks and paddy fields, has 425 families and a population of about 1,260. It has a mixed population of OC, BC and around 20 SC families, all included in development activities. The panchayat achieved ODF+ status and ensured 100 per cent tax collection. Agriculture is the main occupation. Officials said regular Gram Sabhas helped improve service delivery.
Toopalli
Theme: Clean and Green Panchayat
Score: 94.03
Toopalli village in Sri Sathya Sai district continues to be recognised for its achievements in the Clean and Green Panchayat category under the Panchayat Advancement Index (PAI) 2.0. In the 2023–24 survey under PAI 2, Toopalli secured an impressive 94.03 score, earning an A+ grade in the Clean and Green theme. The panchayat’s overall score stood at 78.77, placing it in the A Grade (Front Runner) category. These were scored based on the information submitted, highlighting the panchayat’s strong outcomes in sanitation, solid waste management, and environmental upkeep. However, two years down the line, villagers point out that challenges remain. Poor road conditions, outdated drainage canals, stagnant sewage, garbage accumulation, and unpaid sanitation workers have affected upkeep. Drinking water pipelines laid within drainage canals have raised concerns of contamination, while the waste dumping yard located on private land has restricted its use. Officials have assured that corrective measures are underway with public cooperation to restore the village’s former status.
Yepiligunta
Theme: Water Sufficiency
Score: 95.00
Achieving a milestone in rural development, Yepiligunta has been recognised as a ‘Water Sufficient Panchayat’ at the State level, securing an A+ score of 95.00 under the Panchayat Advancement Index (PAI) 2023–24. Overall, the panchayat recorded a PAI score of 67.46, placing it in the B Grade category in Nellore district. With a population of 1,326, about 290 households and 875 voters, the village sustains a rural economy supported by nearly 3,200 cattle. Its success in water management is attributed to sustained conservation efforts and infrastructure. Yepiligunta operates three direct pumping schemes and an RO plant, ensuring safe drinking water. Panchayat Secretary S. Keshava Kumari said water tubs and past initiatives by former sarpanch Bhooma Narayana Reddy helped maintain groundwater levels. The panchayat also secured Grade A in Clean and Green (75.71) and Infrastructure (76.44), while lagging in livelihoods, child welfare and women empowerment. Officials said focused efforts and community participation will help improve its ranking.
(Inputs from Y Brahmaji, D Surendra Kumar, Nethaji Kumaramangalam, S Nagaraja Rao & CP Venugopal)