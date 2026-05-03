Andhra leads in grassroots governance with 100% panchayat data validation

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has set a national benchmark by becoming one of the first states to achieve 100% data validation across all 13,310 Gram Panchayats (GPs), marking a milestone in decentralised planning and monitoring.

The Government of India officially released the Panchayat Advancement Index (PAI) 2.0 (2023-24) on National Panchayati Raj Day, April 24, 2026, consolidating theme-wise indicators to benchmark rural governance and development outcomes nationwide.

The statewide results highlight consistent performance, with 76.5% (10,178) of panchayats falling into the ‘B’ Grade category. While no panchayat achieved the elusive ‘A+’ grade (90–100 score), Nayanur panchayat in Kuppam mandal, Chittoor district, emerged as the overall State leader with a score of 84.67, placing it in the A Grade bracket.

Andhra Pradesh, with 591 panchayats in the A Grade category (frontrunners), is placed third in the country when the number of panchayats is taken into consideration, with Tripura and Telangana in the first two positions. This reflects steady progress across multiple indicators, though the absence of A+ achievers underscores the challenge of meeting the highest benchmarks.

The PAI 2.0 framework evaluates performance across nine distinct themes, rationalising 150 indicators and 230 data points. Andhra Pradesh’s thematic leaders demonstrate both diversity and excellence across districts.

Chemmulapali in Khajipet mandal, YSR Kadapa district, led the Poverty-Free and Enhanced Livelihoods category with a score of 97.14. Pandrapadu in Kakumanu mandal, Guntur district, topped the Healthy Panchayat category with 91.33. Kachavaram in Karempudi mandal, Palnadu district, scored 96.67 as a Child-Friendly leader.

Yepiligunta in Marripadu mandal, Nellore district, scored 95 in Water Sufficiency. Thoopalli in Gandlapenta mandal, Sri Satya Sai district, led Clean & Green with 94.03. Gundamala in Kothapatnam mandal, Prakasam district, topped Infrastructure with 92.5.