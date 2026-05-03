Beedi Rolling to big Kabaddi raids: Tenkasi girls sweep 100 wins

TENKASI: Several months ago, on a breezy night, the district-level Tenkasi women’s Kabaddi team arrived in Kanniyakumari to take part in the State-level Senior Championship organised by the Tamil Nadu Amateur Kabaddi Federation. When the seven playing members of the 12-member squad from Tenkasi stepped onto the court, the organisers on the stage, as well as coaches from various districts, were stunned. Soon, a discussion broke out among them.

After a brief huddle, a few organisers approached the Tenkasi team’s coach and administrator and politely said that their team could not play. They then advised them to have dinner and return home. The reason: most of the Tenkasi players were under-14 sub-juniors, while senior teams featured college-going women across the state. Securing entry cost the team at least an hour of discussions with the organisers.

The girls were eventually allowed to play against the Mayiladuthurai senior team, bolstered with college players. To everyone’s shock, the Tenkasi girls seized the upper hand from the very first minute. They defeated Mayiladuthurai with a huge margin and did not stop there, going on to beat four more district teams with remarkable coordination. The girls secured the third position in the Senior Championship.

This was not an isolated incident. These under-14 girls, members of the Elampuyal Kabaddi Team of Kalathimadam, a remote village in Tenkasi, have often struggled just to gain entry into open tournaments across the state, only to claim top prizes.