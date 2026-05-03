Retired horticulture officer on mission to save songs of the soil in Cumbum Valley

MADURAI: I saw her singing at her work,

And o’er the sickle bending;—

I listened, motionless and still;

And, as I mounted up the hill,

The music in my heart I bore,

Long after it was heard no more.

Penned in 1805, William Wordsworth’s “The Solitary Reaper” is about an anonymous traveller’s encounter with the singing of a Scottish girl as she cuts hay. Though the narrator could not comprehend the song, its melancholic beauty echoed in his head “long after” it had faded.

Decades later in 1977, in the fields of Theni, R Manoharan in his early 20s, found himself in a similar moment. During a field visit, he came upon an elderly farm labourer singing as she worked. When she noticed him, she deftly wove his name into her song, teasing him with playful ease. It was a fleeting exchange, but stood out due to her spontaneity and the way she stitched together fragments of nature and life into verse.

“That single incident changed something in me,” the 68-year-old retired horticulture officer, recalls. What began as curiosity soon turned into a lifelong pursuit and ended up becoming a remarkable archive of over 940 songs and 15 books. For the past 28 years, equipped with a cassette tape recorder, he has been travelling through remote rural pockets to engage with singers to collect and preserve oral literature in the Cumbum Valley. In the process, he learnt that oral folklore spans folk tales, myths, legends, proverbs, songs, riddles, and rituals, each rooted deeply in the soil of a region and its people.