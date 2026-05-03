Smart hives, sweet success: 23-year-old engineer transforms future of beekeeping in Vellore

VELLORE: A wasp hovers at the edge of a beehive, its movements slow and deliberate, as if testing the air before a strike.

Inside, thousands of bees remain unaware of the threat inching closer.

Miles away, a farmer’s phone buzzes.

An alert flashes on the screen. The hive is under attack.

This is not a simulation, but how autonomous, AI-based beehives are designed to work – allowing real-time monitoring of the hives without constant manual effort. Rohit N, a 23-year-old innovator from Thirumalaikodi in Vellore, is working to make this a reality.

“Honeybees are essential for pollination, which helps crops grow better and increases yields. But many farmers were not using them as a natural way to improve productivity and instead relied on fertilisers. I wanted to understand why,” said Rohit, pursuing MTech (integrated) in Computer Science and Engineering at Vellore Institute of Technology.

His conversations with farmers revealed that some were unaware of the benefits of beekeeping, and others were discouraged by the effort it demands. “Traditional beekeeping is labour-intensive, requiring constant care – from feeding and monitoring to protecting hives from pest attacks,” Rohit said. That gap led him to explore the idea of autonomous beehives. “Using IoT sensors, these hives can track temperature, humidity, atmospheric pressure and hive weight in real time,” he said. “Farmers can monitor everything remotely.”