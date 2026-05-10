1.5-ft tall Sunita with 90% physical deformities clears matric examination

DHENKANAL: Scripting an inspiring story of grit and determination, a 14-year-old girl from Saruali village under Kamakhyanagar block has successfully cleared the matriculation examination with 309 marks despite having over 90 per cent physical deformities.

Standing at just one-and-a-half feet tall and facing speech and mobility challenges, Sunita Naik was the shortest examinee in this year’s matric exam. She studied in Nigamananda high school under Kamakhyanagar block. Facing difficulty in walking, speaking and hearing, she appeared for the examination at Panchayatraj Kanpura high school with the help of a writer.

The teenager’s achievement has drawn praise from teachers and local education authorities. Kamakhyanagar block education officer Saroj Sahu said arrangements are being made for her further studies through distance learning.

“Considering the difficulties she overcame to pass the matric exam, we have decided to enrol her in the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) in Dhenkanal. An offer has already been sent to her family. She will continue her higher studies through correspondence,” he said.