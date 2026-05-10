Bringing transgenders into mainstream

JHARKHAND: In line with transgender inclusion, the then Ramgarh district administration rolled out a series of initiatives to empower the community through employment, healthcare, social security, and public engagement. The measures included Jharkhand’s first TransCafe, dedicated public toilets, weekly medical services, skill development programmes and appointments in government institutions.

Named TransCafe, the outlet functions at the district collectorate park in ramgarh and is managed entirely by members of the transgender community. The cafe is run by a group of 10 transgender individuals and serves as a platform for employment, interaction and social acceptance.

The initiative was conceptualised by then Deputy Commissioner Faiz Aq Ahmed Mumtaz, who said the focus was on guaranteeing equal opportunities, dignity, self-reliance and social security for transgender people. “Transgender community has remained marginalized, socially and economically, for ages. I have just tried to break the ice and push them into the mainstream,” said Mumtaz.

He said the district administration introduced several measures to support the community, including the construction of three dedicated public toilets for transgender persons and a weekly OPD at Sadar Hospital every Tuesday.

“We connected them with government schemes like identity cards, ration cards and pensions for transgender individuals. In addition to that, TransCafe has been opened at the collectorate building, which is completely managed and run by the trans community,” he said.

Mumtaz said a self-help group named Kinnar Utthan Samiti was formed to manage the cafe. In the initial phase, the outlet serves tea, coffee, snacks, and light refreshments, with plans to gradually expand the menu.