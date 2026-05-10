Bringing transgenders into mainstream

JHARKHAND: In line with transgender inclusion, the then Ramgarh district administration rolled out a series of initiatives to empower the community through employment, healthcare, social security, and public engagement. The measures included Jharkhand’s first TransCafe, dedicated public toilets, weekly medical services, skill development programmes and appointments in government institutions.
Named TransCafe, the outlet functions at the district collectorate park in ramgarh and is managed entirely by members of the transgender community. The cafe is run by a group of 10 transgender individuals and serves as a platform for employment, interaction and social acceptance.
The initiative was conceptualised by then Deputy Commissioner Faiz Aq Ahmed Mumtaz, who said the focus was on guaranteeing equal opportunities, dignity, self-reliance and social security for transgender people. “Transgender community has remained marginalized, socially and economically, for ages. I have just tried to break the ice and push them into the mainstream,” said Mumtaz.
He said the district administration introduced several measures to support the community, including the construction of three dedicated public toilets for transgender persons and a weekly OPD at Sadar Hospital every Tuesday.
“We connected them with government schemes like identity cards, ration cards and pensions for transgender individuals. In addition to that, TransCafe has been opened at the collectorate building, which is completely managed and run by the trans community,” he said.
Mumtaz said a self-help group named Kinnar Utthan Samiti was formed to manage the cafe. In the initial phase, the outlet serves tea, coffee, snacks, and light refreshments, with plans to gradually expand the menu.
“The cafe is the first in Jharkhand to be fully run by members of the transgender community,” he said.
The district administration also introduced skill development programmes and provided beautician training to encourage self-employment. Members of the community were appointed to positions in the municipality and hospitals as part of efforts to integrate them into mainstream society.
According to Mumtaz, public interaction was an important part of the initiative because very little is known about the transgender community and misconceptions continue to exist in the society.
“When the trans community starts working in public spaces in coordination with others, the confusion against each other will come to an end. We are also trying to break the wall of fear and suspicion about this community,” he expressed.
Members of the transgender community said the initiatives had transformed their lives and improved public perception towards them.
Amarjeet Singh said the initiatives had given them dignity, recognition and respect in society.
“As we started working closely with government departments and attending meetings with officials, people’s perception changed towards us and they started accepting us as part of society,” Singh said.
“Earlier, our life was limited to asking for badhai during childbirths and marriages, but now we are getting recognized in society as an integral part of it,” Singh added.
The initiatives are also changing the lives of individuals like 24-year-old Himanshi, who works as an office attendant at the Deputy Commissioner’s office and serves as president of Kinnar Utthan Samiti.
Himanshi said the initiative offered more than employment because it created visibility and opportunities for interaction with society.
“Earlier, we were dependent on the mercy of others, but now we are earning our own money in a dignified way,” she said.
“People often viewed transgender people through a limited lens. But we have proved that, given the right opportunities, we are equally capable of excelling in mainstream professions beyond dancing and singing,” Himanshi said.
She said working closely with people helped reduce social distance and fear on both sides. Himanshi also said she had enrolled in an MBA course after receiving employment opportunities through the initiative.
“Now, since I have been given an opportunity, I have enrolled myself for an MBA course, which was not possible earlier,” she said.
Residents visiting the cafe said interaction with transgender employees had helped change attitudes and encouraged acceptance. Community members said similar initiatives should be introduced in other districts of Jharkhand so that more transgender people can access dignified livelihoods and social recognition.