From tiny shed to drone success

VISAKHAPATNAM: Success, for many, is often measured by wealth, rapid expansion, and luxury. But for 26-year-old aeronautical engineer Yogesh Komara from Visakhapatnam, success is about purpose, resilience, and helping others grow alongside him.

What began in a stifling, single-room shed with limited resources has today grown into Akshaya Aerospace, a venture developing specialised drones for defence, agriculture, surveillance, and industrial applications. Despite building more than 420 drones, Yogesh to remain grounded in the values that shaped his journey.

In the early days, he spent long hours assembling drones in a room without even a fan. “The shed initially didn’t have a fan, and summers were extremely hot,” Yogesh recalls. “When I started earning, I bought a fan and later installed an air conditioner. But I realised comfort was making me lazy and distracting me from work. Within a month, I removed the AC and focused entirely on the drones.”

The experience, he notes, changed his outlook on life. “I understood that excess is not always necessary. Social media often glorifies expensive lifestyles, vehicles, and accessories, but I believe money should help bring out creativity and strength in others. That is what truly matters.”