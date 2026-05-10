Himalayan hardships to determined hope

UTTARAKHAND: In the mist-shrouded, jagged landscapes of the Garhwal Himalayas, life is often measured by the distances walked and the burdens carried. For Anita Panwar, a native of Gwad—a remote village of just 17 households and 75 residents in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district—existence has been a relentless uphill climb.
Born to Rajendra Singh Bisht and Jasoda Devi, Anita’s journey from a village girl walking 12 kilometers daily for education to a resilient single mother raising two successful sons is a story of perseverance against overwhelming odds. As the eldest of three sisters, Anita was introduced to responsibility early in life.
Every day, she trekked 12 kilometers to Gauchar to attend school. After returning home, she helped her parents with household chores and sold milk from the family’s cattle to supplement their modest income.
“My childhood was simple, but life taught me to struggle from a very young age,” Anita recalls. “When I was ten years old, we lost our only brother. It was a devastating blow for our family. That grief broke me from within, but I did not lose courage. I continued my studies and eventually completed my graduation.”
Marriage initially brought hope, but fresh challenges soon emerged. After moving to Dehradun, Anita expected life to become easier. Instead, hardship deepened when her husband fell critically ill during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bedridden and unable to work, he left Anita as the sole provider for the family.
With two sons, Kanishk and Shubh, to raise, mounting medical expenses, and no stable income, Anita found herself under crushing financial pressure. “There were many phases in my life, each filled with difficulties and lessons,” she says. “A time came when the situation became so severe that even the hope to live began to fade. I reached a point where I tried to give up completely. But perhaps God had other plans for me. I survived, and from that day onward, I decided I had to live for my children.”
The turning point came when her friend Kavita arrived unexpectedly and stopped her from taking an irreversible step. Realising the gravity of the situation, Kavita intervened immediately and spent hours convincing Anita not to surrender to despair.
That moment changed everything. Anita says she later found inspiration in the ideals of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and drew strength from his determination and conviction.
“I deeply connected with Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s ideals,” she says. “I adopted his determination as my own and decided that I had to carve my own path through willpower, no matter how difficult life became.” Determined to rebuild her life, Anita began teaching at a junior school.
Alongside her job, she managed her household responsibilities and continued pursuing her own education. To make ends meet, she also took private tuition classes in the evenings. Every rupee she earned was invested in her sons’ education.
Her relentless efforts gradually transformed the family’s circumstances.
Today, her elder son, Kanishk, works as an engineer, while her younger son, Shubh, is pursuing a career in Pharmacy. Anita herself has advanced professionally and now serves as a senior teacher at a private school in Sahaspur, near Dehradun.
For many, Anita represents resilience and dignity.