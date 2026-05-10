Himalayan hardships to determined hope

UTTARAKHAND: In the mist-shrouded, jagged landscapes of the Garhwal Himalayas, life is often measured by the distances walked and the burdens carried. For Anita Panwar, a native of Gwad—a remote village of just 17 households and 75 residents in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district—existence has been a relentless uphill climb.

Born to Rajendra Singh Bisht and Jasoda Devi, Anita’s journey from a village girl walking 12 kilometers daily for education to a resilient single mother raising two successful sons is a story of perseverance against overwhelming odds. As the eldest of three sisters, Anita was introduced to responsibility early in life.

Every day, she trekked 12 kilometers to Gauchar to attend school. After returning home, she helped her parents with household chores and sold milk from the family’s cattle to supplement their modest income.

“My childhood was simple, but life taught me to struggle from a very young age,” Anita recalls. “When I was ten years old, we lost our only brother. It was a devastating blow for our family. That grief broke me from within, but I did not lose courage. I continued my studies and eventually completed my graduation.”