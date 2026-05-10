Kerala mother fights odds to build support home for disabled children, parents

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sheeja still remembers the day with a sense of trepidation. It was March 25, 2010, and she had given birth to a baby with microcephaly -- a condition where the head is much smaller than expected. “It is a birth defect. We could not do anything and we accepted it as fate. But it broke me,” she recalls.

The years ahead were harrowing. There was shortage of money, taunts of relatives, and general disillusionment with life. “My parents and my friends helped me. I had no idea of the world; my friends gave me the confidence to face the odds with courage,” Sheeja says.

Now, 17 years later, Sheeja is not just mother to Sandra but a beacon of hope for many parents like her who have kids with disabilities.

“I met them during trips to hospitals with my kid. They were mostly from economically disadvantaged families, some with estranged or departed spouses, some without a job, some with no support to take care of their child.

There were also women who had more than one kid who was challenged. I grew closer to to them, feeling grateful that at least I had my parents who supported me,” Sheeja adds. The experience gave rise to her purpose: the Thiruvananthapuram-based Snehasandram Charitable Trust.