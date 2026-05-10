Life and career after insurgency

CHHATTISGARH: A transformation is unfolding in the Bastar region, once among the areas worst affected by Maoist violence, where efforts are underway to ensure that the lives of hundreds of surrendered cadres of the banned CPI (Maoist) are guided not just by policy, but by empathy.
As skill-building initiatives turn former combatants into responsible citizens, Chhattisgarh has described the outcome as a radical rebirth for Bastar’s rehabilitated left-wing extremist cadres. An encouraging chapter of the rehabilitation programme, focused on skill development, is unfolding across all seven affected districts of Bastar.
Rehabilitation centres have been established in large numbers, adhering to strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to ensure the smooth reintegration of former Maoist cadres, secure their future, and provide better livelihood opportunities through various government welfare schemes. These efforts aim to promote sustainable growth.
“Several surrendered Maoists, after undergoing professional training in the trade of their choice at different district rehabilitation centres, mark a pivotal turning point in Chhattisgarh’s long-standing battle against Naxalism — one measured not just in territory gained, but in lives reclaimed,” said Sundarraj Pattlingam, IGPolice, Bastar Range.
The transformation begins at Punarvas (rehabilitation) centres. For many surrendered cadres, the transition from insurgent to citizen starts with a 15-day orientation programme covering everything from health check-ups to basic social conditioning.
For those who spent years in the shadows, Bastar’s “Livelihood Colleges” are often their first experience of structured social life. The challenge is frequently foundational, with some recruits arriving unable to recognise even the Hindi alphabet.
“The core objective of our rehabilitation policy is to connect surrendered youths to the mainstream by providing them with skills, employment, and respect,” said Vishnu Deo Sai, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. The state government envisions a future where those who have stepped away from conflict find a path paved with dignity and self-reliance, he added. The success of the programme is best reflected in the experiences of those who have undergone the transition.
“The initial focus is on building confidence and awareness before moving to technical skills,” explained Suhas Patel, an official at the Jagdalpur Livelihood College. More than 1,250 former cadres have already completed skill training, while around 560 additional recruits are currently enrolled in various trades across the Bastar division.
Dantewada Collector Devesh Kumar Dhruw emphasised that training is merely the first step. “To ensure these individuals can stand on their own feet, the administration acts as a bridge to the state’s formal economy. By aligning these efforts with the State Government’s comprehensive rehabilitation policy, the district ensures that every individual who chooses peace is met with a helping hand,” he said.
The ultimate goal is clear: to ensure that every beneficiary leads a life of dignity while contributing actively to the growth of the society they once left behind. The hands that once held rifles now grip steering wheels, operate sewing machines, carve intricate woodwork, and use other tools of self-reliance.
A unique initiative, ‘Pandum Cafe’, is a coffee shop operating under a rehabilitation plan for surrendered Maoist cadres and victims of Naxal violence. Located in Jagdalpur, the headquarters of Bastar district, the café provides dignified livelihood opportunities.
The hands once engaged in violence and conflict are now contributing towards fostering a sense of belonging and collaboration. As part of the rehabilitation process, beneficiaries have also received specialised toolkits and machines from the respective district administrations to support their livelihoods. The training of surrendered cadres remains ongoing.