Life and career after insurgency

CHHATTISGARH: A transformation is unfolding in the Bastar region, once among the areas worst affected by Maoist violence, where efforts are underway to ensure that the lives of hundreds of surrendered cadres of the banned CPI (Maoist) are guided not just by policy, but by empathy.

As skill-building initiatives turn former combatants into responsible citizens, Chhattisgarh has described the outcome as a radical rebirth for Bastar’s rehabilitated left-wing extremist cadres. An encouraging chapter of the rehabilitation programme, focused on skill development, is unfolding across all seven affected districts of Bastar.

Rehabilitation centres have been established in large numbers, adhering to strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to ensure the smooth reintegration of former Maoist cadres, secure their future, and provide better livelihood opportunities through various government welfare schemes. These efforts aim to promote sustainable growth.

“Several surrendered Maoists, after undergoing professional training in the trade of their choice at different district rehabilitation centres, mark a pivotal turning point in Chhattisgarh’s long-standing battle against Naxalism — one measured not just in territory gained, but in lives reclaimed,” said Sundarraj Pattlingam, IGPolice, Bastar Range.

The transformation begins at Punarvas (rehabilitation) centres. For many surrendered cadres, the transition from insurgent to citizen starts with a 15-day orientation programme covering everything from health check-ups to basic social conditioning.