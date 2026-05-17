A retired banker’s mission to transform lives of needy medical students in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Till 2020, Pritish Basa’s post-retirement years were like most others of his age. But a tragedy sent him on a different path and reshaped his life. The retired banker who lost his son to a health complication channelised grief into a mission and dedicated his life transforming the future of needy medical students across Odisha.

Along with a group of three senior doctors of the state, the 72-year-old Basa founded ‘Atut Bandhan’ in 2022 which ever since has been extending financial support to needy and underprivileged students pursuing MBBS in government medical colleges in the state.

What started as a small effort to help a handful of students has now grown into a major support network for aspiring doctors. In just four years, the foundation has been able to extend financial assistance to 299 needy students and is now set to support its 300th MBBS student.

“After my son Mit passed away at the age of 38 in 2020, I decided to do something. The pain was deeply personal but I felt God had presented me an opportunity to do something meaningful,” he said. The idea first took shape in April 2022 when he decided to support a medical student on May 15, marking the second death anniversary of his son.

The criterion was simple - students who already had cracked NEET. So, merit was never the issue. “I wanted to identify students whose parents were unable to fund their studies,” he said. Soon Basa and his doctor friends began reaching out to government medical colleges to identify deserving students.