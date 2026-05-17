A voice rising above whispered shame: 51-year-old woman in TN breaks menstrual taboos in rural schools

VIRUDHUNAGAR: For many adolescent girls in rural schools, menstruation still arrives with fear, shame and ridicule. Whispered conversations, hidden cloths and mocking classmates continue to shape their experience of puberty long before they understand it themselves.

At a time when many still hesitate to openly address these realities, S Vijayarani Meenakshi, a 51-year-old from Rajapalayam, has been travelling to government schools across the region, speaking to students about menstruation, gender stereotypes and empathy with a candour many adults avoid.

What began as a childhood habit of reading has now transformed Vijayarani into a powerful voice challenging deeply rooted prejudices among young minds.

Recalling an incident in her life, Vijayarani noted that in 1994, after completing her Master’s degree in Hindi literature, she secured a clerical job at the Indira Gandhi National Open University. However, her aspirations were short-lived as her parents did not permit her to take up the job since it required her to work outside the state.

“Two years later, defying all odds, I married the man I loved. As we began building our life from scratch without depending on anyone, I slowly returned to my habit of reading after a long break and also started writing short stories,” she said.

Over time, her passion for books evolved into something larger as Vijayarani began reviewing books and speaking at gatherings organised by Tamil literary clubs. During the Covid-19 pandemic, when online classes became common, she noticed many children in her neighbourhood spending long hours glued to their mobile phones, mostly playing games.