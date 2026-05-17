Andhra's rural talent tops national JEE rankings

ONGOLE: Bijjam Venkata Chandrasekhar Reddy (17) and Tunga Durga Suprabhat (17) are two students from rural middle class families who have become role models through the talent they showcased in the recently announced Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains results by securing national level best ranks.

They are now inspiring not only their peers but also anyone with big dreams who is ready to chase them with patience and undeterred, disciplined hard work for years to achieve their goals.

Venkata Chandrasekhar Reddy secured national level 1st rank with a 100 percentile score in the two sessions of the Mains exams with 300/300 marks. Tunga Durga Suprabhat secured national 11th rank with a 100 percentile score in the second session JEE Mains exam with 300/300 marks.

These two youth belong to erstwhile Guntur district and are very hardworking students who spend 14 to 15 hours a day on studies. They both aim to study their favourite Computer Science Engineering (CSE) at the world famous IIT Mumbai. They are now preparing for the next and final exam, JEE Advanced, to be held on May 17.

JEE 2026 Mains set a significant record in participation. For the two sessions, around 15.38 lakh unique candidates appeared and over 8 lakh candidates appeared for both sessions. Based on minimum cut off percentile scores, about 2.50 lakh students qualified for JEE 2026 Advanced.

From the two Telugu states around 50,000 students qualified. Across the country, 26 students achieved a 100 percentile score and among them 10 students are from both Telugu states, five each from Andhra and Telangana.