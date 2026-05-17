Poor helping the poor: Vijayapura daily wage workers build home for widow in need

VIJAYAPURA : At a time when many wait for government assistance to change their lives for the better, a group of daily wage workers from Shahapeti in Vijayapura is on a mission -- to help the poorest of the poor in society.

Under the banner of Bijapur Youth Coverage, the group, comprising autorickshaw drivers, vegetable vendors, painters, automobile mechanics, carpenters and masons, who struggle to make a modest living themselves, has built a house for a poor Hindu widow, who has been living in a deplorable condition with her three children.

Kasturi Rudagi, a domestic worker from Shahapeti, lost her husband a few years ago. She had been living with her children in a crumbling hut.

“After the death of her husband, Kasturi began working as a domestic help to raise her son and two daughters. Unfortunately, she suffered a stroke that rendered her immobile. This forced her to depend on others for help,” Mehboob Bagwan, a vegetable vendor, said.

Bagwan, who is part of the group, said, “Seeing Kasturi’s plight, we decided to help her. We collected nearly Rs 1.5 lakh, while masons and other construction workers from the group constructed a small house for her. Our efforts have won many hearts.”

Bagwan said Kasturi’s elder son, who is around 14, quit school some time ago and is now working to take care of his mother and sisters, who are studying in a government school.