Pulivendula youth becomes Indiana attorney

KADAPA: Breaking barriers of geography and circumstance, Bhumireddy Sai Srinivas Reddy, a young man from Kamballi village in the faction-affected Pulivendula region of Kadapa district, has achieved a rare milestone by becoming a licensed attorney in both India and the United States at the age of 25.

Sai Srinivas Reddy recently took oath as a licensed attorney in the State of Indiana, USA, after clearing the Indiana Bar Examination on his first attempt. His achievement has drawn appreciation from legal professionals.

Sai Srinivas Reddy has become a symbol of determination and transformation. Hailing from a family affected by factionalism, he believed that law and justice were the strongest tools to question injustice and bring change to society.

Srinivas is the elder son of Bhumireddy Ramgopal Reddy, a Member of the Legislative Council representing the West Rayalaseema Graduates’ Constituency from the TDP, and former Kamballi sarpanch Bhumireddy Umadevi. His younger brother, Bhumireddy Manikantha Reddy, is pursuing final-year MBBS at JSS Medical College in Mysuru.

The family is known for its public service background. During Umadevi’s tenure as sarpanch, Kamballi Gram Panchayat was recognised as one of the best panchayats at the national level.

Apart from his legal achievements, Sai Srinivas Reddy is also serving as State vice-president of the TDp Students Federation. During the 2023 Legislative Council elections, he actively campaigned for his father despite suffering a spinal injury.