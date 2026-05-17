Pulivendula youth becomes Indiana attorney

KADAPA: Breaking barriers of geography and circumstance, Bhumireddy Sai Srinivas Reddy, a young man from Kamballi village in the faction-affected Pulivendula region of Kadapa district, has achieved a rare milestone by becoming a licensed attorney in both India and the United States at the age of 25.
Sai Srinivas Reddy recently took oath as a licensed attorney in the State of Indiana, USA, after clearing the Indiana Bar Examination on his first attempt. His achievement has drawn appreciation from legal professionals.
Sai Srinivas Reddy has become a symbol of determination and transformation. Hailing from a family affected by factionalism, he believed that law and justice were the strongest tools to question injustice and bring change to society.
Srinivas is the elder son of Bhumireddy Ramgopal Reddy, a Member of the Legislative Council representing the West Rayalaseema Graduates’ Constituency from the TDP, and former Kamballi sarpanch Bhumireddy Umadevi. His younger brother, Bhumireddy Manikantha Reddy, is pursuing final-year MBBS at JSS Medical College in Mysuru.
The family is known for its public service background. During Umadevi’s tenure as sarpanch, Kamballi Gram Panchayat was recognised as one of the best panchayats at the national level.
Apart from his legal achievements, Sai Srinivas Reddy is also serving as State vice-president of the TDp Students Federation. During the 2023 Legislative Council elections, he actively campaigned for his father despite suffering a spinal injury.
Driven by a strong ambition to become a lawyer, Sai Srinivas Reddy pursued his legal education with dedication and family support. He completed his BBA LL.B from Alliance University between 2018 and 2023. During his academic journey, he attended summer programmes in Public Policy and International Criminal Law at the London School of Economics and Political Science in 2022.
After completing his law degree, he worked as a law clerk-cum-research assistant under a High Court judge in Andhra Pradesh and later enrolled with the Bar Council of Andhra . To further strengthen his legal expertise, he pursued a Master of Laws (LL.M) at Indiana University Maurer School of Law from 2024 to 2025.
Currently associated with Somireddy Law Groups as a pre-bar associate, Sai is practising immigration law in the United States. He is also extending legal assistance to Non-Resident Indians facing immigration-related challenges.
Reflecting on his journey, Sai Srinivas said social media had reduced emotional connections among people and stressed the importance of remembering one’s roots. He said determination and commitment could help anyone achieve their goals.
His accomplishment drew appreciation from Nara Lokesh, Working President of the TDP, who congratulated him in a social media post.
Lokesh described the achievement as a proud moment for the Telugu community, noting that Sai Srinivas Reddy became a licensed attorney in Indiana at the age of 25 on his first attempt and earned dual legal recognition in both India and the United States at a remarkably young age.