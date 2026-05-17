Retd railway employee builds forum aiding thousands of patients through financial aid, support network

CHENNAI: When a desperate mother answered an unexpected phone call nearly a decade ago, she had little reason to believe that hope still existed beyond the endless hospital corridors she had walked through for years. Her daughter, a medical student battling serious illness, had pushed the family into a relentless cycle of mounting medical bills, uncertainty, and emotional exhaustion. On the other end of the line was M Surendren, a Southern Railway employee who had read about the girl’s condition in a newspaper and felt compelled to act.

The 67-year-old did not know the family personally. Yet, with conviction, he assured the distraught mother that she would not have to fight the battle alone. What began as a small gesture of financial help soon grew into years of unwavering support and compassion. For Surendren, humanity was never measured by the size of one’s income, but by the willingness to stand beside someone in their darkest hour.

In 1989, Surendren contributed Rs 100 to help a kidney patient after reading an appeal in a Tamil daily. This gesture slowly transformed into a sustained humanitarian effort that has touched thousands of lives today.

Recalling how the journey began, Surendren said, “I saw an appeal in a Tamil daily about a man suffering from kidney failure. I immediately decided to contribute Rs 100 from my salary. My colleagues also gave Rs 10 each. That was our first contribution.”

Though the amount was small, the gesture marked the beginning of a larger initiative. Over time, Surendren’s colleagues, friends, and well-wishers began contributing regularly to help poor patients, particularly those suffering from cancer and kidney-related diseases.