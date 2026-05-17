Villupuram poster man cycles across Tamil Nadu, upholds ethics in fading trade

VILLUPURAM: Nearly every day, when the fast-flowing traffic dies down, RM Sekar, a man in his early sixties armed with a bicycle piled high with posters and a tub of freshly made glue, gears up for a mission. Pedalling through the night from Villupuram to Chennai, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, and beyond, he embraces the lowkey world of billposting, no matter how tiring the ride gets. For him, every new wall is a blank canvas to display his craftsmanship with utmost precision, but never once against his principles.

When a grieving family approaches Sekar to paste an obituary poster, he does not charge. “People would be mourning the loss of a family member, how can I charge for something that announces a life has ended,” he says. For small tuition centres scraping by on thin margins, he asks for far less than his standard rate, sometimes accepting whatever they can offer. These acts of conscience are what set this 62-year-old poster man from Villupuram apart.

Sekar has been navigating the unglamorous world of poster-sticking for over four decades. His work begins after 10 pm and ends early in the morning. Despite depending heavily on political contracts for income, he refuses assignments that promote ideologies, which he considers divisive, even when the money may have been good. “I believe in equality and respect for every individual. I cannot go against my own ethics for the sake of money,” he says.