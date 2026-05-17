Youth Time Bank bridges students, society, aiding thousands in Vijayawada hospitals

VIJAYAWADA: Inspired by a successful model implemented in Switzerland, the innovative ‘Youth Time Bank’ initiative has emerged as a notable volunteer-driven public service programme in Vijayawada, creating a meaningful bridge between students and society through community service.

Launched on March 17 at the New Government General Hospital in Vijayawada by District Collector G Lakshmisha, the initiative has been receiving an encouraging response from students and NSS volunteers. So far, 2,089 volunteers have participated in the programme, contributing nearly 9,000 service hours and extending assistance to 4,887 patients.

Under the programme, every day one college participates in the service activity, with nearly 30 to 50 NSS volunteers and students taking part in the Youth Time Bank services. The volunteers primarily assist elderly persons, differently-abled individuals, patients who are unable to walk, and illiterate visitors arriving at the hospital.

From the moment patients enter the hospital premises, the volunteers remain with them throughout the process helping them obtain OP registration, guiding them to consult doctors. The volunteers ensure that patients, especially those who are vulnerable and unfamiliar with hospital procedures, receive support and guidance during their visit.

NTR Collector G Lakshmisha said, “With the collaboration of Vasavya Mahila Mandali, we launched this as a pilot project and now it has become stable. Similar volunteer service initiatives achieved great success in Western countries where youth voluntarily participate in community services. I wanted to introduce this concept during my tenure as Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Commissioner, and now it has materialised successfully in Vijayawada.”