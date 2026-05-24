AI meets agriculture in Mallaram

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: In just three months, a small village in Rajanna-Sircilla district has transformed the way rural governance works. With nearly 60% of its 2,000-plus residents actively using a dedicated digital platform for civic and agricultural services, Mallaram village has now earned national recognition for its digital revolution.

Recently, Mallaram gram panchayat in Vemulawada mandal won first prize at the national-level “Digital Krishi-Samridhi Gaav” competition for turning itself into a fully digital e-panchayat. Inspired by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s Vision 2047 initiative and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Digital India mission, the village introduced technology-driven civic and agricultural services aimed at improving transparency and accessibility.

The GP launched a dedicated website in February with technical support from sarpanch Sangam Arpita’s son, Samhith Reddy. The platform provides real-time weather updates, AI-based crop advisories, farming suggestions and information on Central and state welfare schemes. Farmers also receive IVR alerts on rain and thunderstorms and can book slots online at procurement and IKP centres to avoid long waiting hours.