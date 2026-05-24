Andhra techie reaps profits with agricultural drones

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: At a time when many engineering graduates are pursuing corporate careers, Mallula Srinivasa Rao from Bhimavaram chose an entirely different path — agriculture. Today, the young agri-entrepreneur has emerged as a successful example of how technology and farming can together create sustainable livelihoods and modernise rural agriculture.

A B.Tech graduate from SRKR Engineering College, Bhimavaram, Srinivasa Rao initially worked as a lecturer at a private engineering college for nearly two years after completing his studies in 2012. However, coming from a farming family, he gradually developed a deep interest in agriculture and decided to return to his roots. In 2018, he quit teaching and began cultivating paddy on nearly 50 acres of leased farmland in West Godavari district.

As labour shortages and rising cultivation costs became major concerns for farmers, Srinivasa Rao started exploring modern agricultural technologies. In 2021, he entered the field of drone operations by purchasing an agricultural spraying drone in Vijayawada. The technology proved highly efficient in pesticide application, reducing labour dependency, water usage and time.

However, when the drone later developed technical problems, Srinivasa Rao did not abandon the idea. Instead, he travelled to Hyderabad, procured spare parts at lower prices and, using components from the damaged equipment, successfully built a new agricultural drone in 2024 at a cost of around Rs 4 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.