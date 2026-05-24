Andhra techie reaps profits with agricultural drones

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: At a time when many engineering graduates are pursuing corporate careers, Mallula Srinivasa Rao from Bhimavaram chose an entirely different path — agriculture. Today, the young agri-entrepreneur has emerged as a successful example of how technology and farming can together create sustainable livelihoods and modernise rural agriculture.
A B.Tech graduate from SRKR Engineering College, Bhimavaram, Srinivasa Rao initially worked as a lecturer at a private engineering college for nearly two years after completing his studies in 2012. However, coming from a farming family, he gradually developed a deep interest in agriculture and decided to return to his roots. In 2018, he quit teaching and began cultivating paddy on nearly 50 acres of leased farmland in West Godavari district.
As labour shortages and rising cultivation costs became major concerns for farmers, Srinivasa Rao started exploring modern agricultural technologies. In 2021, he entered the field of drone operations by purchasing an agricultural spraying drone in Vijayawada. The technology proved highly efficient in pesticide application, reducing labour dependency, water usage and time.
However, when the drone later developed technical problems, Srinivasa Rao did not abandon the idea. Instead, he travelled to Hyderabad, procured spare parts at lower prices and, using components from the damaged equipment, successfully built a new agricultural drone in 2024 at a cost of around Rs 4 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.
His innovation soon evolved into a profitable rural enterprise. Today, Srinivasa Rao provides drone spraying services to farmers across Bhimavaram, Undi, Pedapulleru and nearby regions. During the Kharif and Rabi seasons, he sprays pesticides across nearly 2,000 acres. Charging around Rs 400 per acre, he generates nearly Rs 12 lakh in yearly revenue and earns a net income of about Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8 lakh after meeting operational expenses, including pilot salaries, batteries, chargers and maintenance costs.
The drone can spray one acre within five to 10 minutes and cover nearly 40 to 50 acres a day, ensuring uniform pesticide application while minimising wastage. Farmers say the technology has significantly improved efficiency and reduced cultivation costs.
His efforts recently drew appreciation from West Godavari District Collector C Nagarani, who personally visited Thundurru village to observe drone-based spraying operations in paddy fields affected by blast disease. The Collector praised Srinivasa Rao for combining engineering knowledge with agriculture and encouraged him to train more rural youth in drone operations.
Beyond commercial success, Srinivasa Rao has also used drone technology for social causes. During the Budameru floods near Vijayawada, he deployed his drone to deliver food packets to stranded victims, demonstrating the wider humanitarian potential of such innovations.
“Traditional farming is becoming increasingly expensive. Technology-driven agriculture can create self-employment opportunities for educated youth,” Srinivasa Rao said, urging young graduates to explore agri-technology ventures.
“We started our journey with a tractor, later introduced harvesting machinery, and have now entered the third phase with drones. Agriculture has to be updated according to present-day trends and technology,” he added. His journey reflects a growing transformation in Indian agriculture, where innovation, entrepreneurship and technology are redefining rural livelihoods.