Carving out a new calling on canvas

SIKKIM: For many middle-class Indian families, a medical degree represents stability, prestige, and security. For Sernya Palmo, however, walking away from that dream became the first step toward discovering her true purpose. Today, as the founder of Palmo Handicrafts, the young entrepreneur from Sikkim is taking the state’s traditional art and craftsmanship to national and international markets.

Born in Delhi and raised in Namchi, Sikkim, Sernya grew up surrounded by spirituality, cultural traditions, and the artistic heritage of the Himalayan region. Coming from a family with no business background, entrepreneurship was never considered a conventional career choice. Her parents valued education and expected her to enter a well-respected profession.

“As an aspiring medical student, I moved to Delhi and prepared for the medical entrance examinations. However, over time, I realised that despite all the preparation and effort, my heart no longer aligned with that journey,” Sernya says. “I eventually decided not to take the medical seat and instead chose a completely different direction by pursuing BBA.”

The decision was not easy in a family where academic achievement was highly valued. Yet Sernya believes stepping away from medicine changed her life. “When I look back now, I feel it was a turning point that helped me discover my true purpose,” she says.

In 2023, she founded Palmo Handicrafts to preserve and promote Sikkim’s cultural heritage while creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for local communities. The company specialises in traditional Thangka art, customised wooden furniture, and handmade handicraft products inspired by Himalayan and Sikkimese culture.