Carving out a new calling on canvas

SIKKIM: For many middle-class Indian families, a medical degree represents stability, prestige, and security. For Sernya Palmo, however, walking away from that dream became the first step toward discovering her true purpose. Today, as the founder of Palmo Handicrafts, the young entrepreneur from Sikkim is taking the state’s traditional art and craftsmanship to national and international markets.
Born in Delhi and raised in Namchi, Sikkim, Sernya grew up surrounded by spirituality, cultural traditions, and the artistic heritage of the Himalayan region. Coming from a family with no business background, entrepreneurship was never considered a conventional career choice. Her parents valued education and expected her to enter a well-respected profession.
“As an aspiring medical student, I moved to Delhi and prepared for the medical entrance examinations. However, over time, I realised that despite all the preparation and effort, my heart no longer aligned with that journey,” Sernya says. “I eventually decided not to take the medical seat and instead chose a completely different direction by pursuing BBA.”
The decision was not easy in a family where academic achievement was highly valued. Yet Sernya believes stepping away from medicine changed her life. “When I look back now, I feel it was a turning point that helped me discover my true purpose,” she says.
In 2023, she founded Palmo Handicrafts to preserve and promote Sikkim’s cultural heritage while creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for local communities. The company specialises in traditional Thangka art, customised wooden furniture, and handmade handicraft products inspired by Himalayan and Sikkimese culture.
Thangka paintings, traditionally created on cotton or silk fabric, hold deep spiritual significance in Buddhist communities across Sikkim, Tibet, Bhutan, and Nepal. These artworks often depict Buddha, Buddhist deities, mandalas, and sacred stories used in meditation and religious practices.
“Everything we create is handmade,” Sernya explains. “The furniture pieces are hand-carved and hand-painted by artisans, while the Thangka works are also created entirely through traditional methods. We do not rely on mass production because authenticity and craftsmanship are at the core of our work.”
The enterprise sources raw materials locally whenever possible, supporting regional suppliers and craftsmen. What began with local buyers and tourists soon expanded into wider markets across India and abroad. Palmo Handicrafts has shipped products to Southeast Asian and European countries, while exhibitions in cities such as Chiang Mai have helped showcase Sikkimese craftsmanship to global audiences.
Sernya has also represented Sikkim at several national platforms. One of the defining moments of her journey came when she attended an all-India conclave as its youngest participant, speaking about entrepreneurship, culture, and youth empowerment.
Her journey now stands as an example of cultural pride.