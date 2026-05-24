Champion of causes: Gregory’s lifelong mission for people and nature

TIRUCHY: While many settle down for the silent and slow rhythm of life during sunset years, 77-year-old A Gregory is fuelled by the same vision that inspired him as a student – to serve society. Over four decades, his influence has touched environmental conservation, child welfare, and support for the disabled.

Hailing from Karaikal, Gregory was moved in his schooldays by social issues such as the renovation of waterbodies, mother-child welfare, rehabilitation of widows, women’s safety, and caste discrimination.

Setting a course to engage in these matters, Gregory pursued a master’s degree in political science. Between 1977 and 1985, he was actively engaged in grassroot-level work across villages in Tamil Nadu. “This was when I met renowned organic farming expert G Nammalvar.

The meeting was life-changing, as we shared a similar vision for rural upliftment and sustainable living,” Gregory said. They teamed up and travelled extensively, spreading awareness on village development, social unity, women’s empowerment and environmental protection.

In 1985, Gregory founded ‘Voice Trust’, an NGO aimed at serving the underprivileged and creating awareness among rural communities. While Nammalvar dedicated himself fully to promoting organic farming, Gregory worked as a regional manager in a private company in Namakkal between 1987 and 1993 to support his social work.

A Jecintha (73), managing trustee of Voice Trust who has worked alongside Gregory for many years, said, “He has dedicated his entire life to the welfare of society without expecting anything in return. Even at this age, he visits villages, schools, and camps with the same energy and commitment.”