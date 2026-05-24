Champion of causes: Gregory’s lifelong mission for people and nature

TIRUCHY: While many settle down for the silent and slow rhythm of life during sunset years, 77-year-old A Gregory is fuelled by the same vision that inspired him as a student – to serve society. Over four decades, his influence has touched environmental conservation, child welfare, and support for the disabled.
Hailing from Karaikal, Gregory was moved in his schooldays by social issues such as the renovation of waterbodies, mother-child welfare, rehabilitation of widows, women’s safety, and caste discrimination.
Setting a course to engage in these matters, Gregory pursued a master’s degree in political science. Between 1977 and 1985, he was actively engaged in grassroot-level work across villages in Tamil Nadu. “This was when I met renowned organic farming expert G Nammalvar.
The meeting was life-changing, as we shared a similar vision for rural upliftment and sustainable living,” Gregory said. They teamed up and travelled extensively, spreading awareness on village development, social unity, women’s empowerment and environmental protection.
In 1985, Gregory founded ‘Voice Trust’, an NGO aimed at serving the underprivileged and creating awareness among rural communities. While Nammalvar dedicated himself fully to promoting organic farming, Gregory worked as a regional manager in a private company in Namakkal between 1987 and 1993 to support his social work.
A Jecintha (73), managing trustee of Voice Trust who has worked alongside Gregory for many years, said, “He has dedicated his entire life to the welfare of society without expecting anything in return. Even at this age, he visits villages, schools, and camps with the same energy and commitment.”
Later, in 1993, Gregory established a poultry farm in Siruganur that gave him financial stability. Nammalvar later joined him for nearly a year conducting training programmes on organic farming.
Gregory’s work expanded to create a larger impact in 1998 when the state Department for Environment approached Voice Trust to create awareness about environmental protection and organic farming in schools. Accepting this, Gregory launched a ‘Sutru Sulal Mandram’ (Eco-Club) at the corporation school in Thiruvanaikoil.
“Every week, students participated in planting trees, cleaning the campus, plastic reduction drives, and environmental awareness activities,” the humanitarian said. Over the years, 359 schools established eco-clubs and formed 250 schools across TN formed ‘Thesiya Pasumai Padai’.
Voice Trust has planted nearly 6.5 lakh native saplings in schools, villages, and public spaces across the district with support from sponsors and local communities. Today, nearly half of those saplings have become trees that restore ecological balance.
In 1999, Voice Trust began branching out into social work, identifying assisting disabled people with counselling, physiotherapy, and rehabilitation. Over the last six years, the trust has distributed a goat each to 444 disabled beneficiaries through sponsors, to help them generate sustainable income. “I had no confidence in life. They not only supported me financially but also encouraged me emotionally. The goat helped me live with dignity,” said Saravanan from Ayyampalayam, one of the beneficiaries.
Meanwhile, Gregory and Nammalvar jointly founded the ‘Iyarkkai Velan Inayam’ (IVI) to strengthen the organic farming movement. Farmers from the state and Puducherry were trained in multi-cropping, use of natural fertilisers, and sustainable practices. Today, nearly 150 IVI groups are operating in these regions.
In 2006, with the support of friends, he established ‘Natpu Sirar Illam’ in Siruganur for orphaned and destitute children. “Since its inception, 87 children from the home have completed their education and secured jobs in various fields. At present, 37 children continue to study under the trust’s care. For many, the home has become more than a shelter,” he said.
Voice Trust has also boosted efforts to promote organic farming among rural communities. Over the last decade, the organisation conducted 78 awareness camps across districts. Through these initiatives, around 7,800 farmers gradually shifted from chemical-based farming to organic agriculture.
Gregory’s tireless work has earned the Voice Trust several honours, including the Green Champion Award in 2025 for excellence in environmental protection, climate change awareness, and promoting organic farming. He told TNIE, “Money and position may not remain forever, but the good we do to people and nature will continue to live on for generations. My dream is to see villages become self-reliant, green, and united. The trust has 35 members for society and all their work is important.”
Uplifting the marginalised, supporting the underprivileged and nurturing greens, Gregory’s efforts of kindness are saplings of hope that will grow to shield generations to come.