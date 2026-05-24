From cell mates to soulmates of craft

MADHYA PRADESH: Back in 2021, a young transgender woman working at a beauty parlour in Indore lived a financially independent life.

A physical clash with fellow transgender persons, followed by a murder case, shattered her dream of one day running her own beauty salon in Madhya Pradesh’s commercial capital.

Five years later, the same promising transgender woman has spent more than three years in jail at Bhopal Central Jail after being convicted and sentenced to two years’ imprisonment in the assault case, and remaining under trial in the murder case.

Yet the prison walls and an uncertain future have not deterred her from training 25 women inmates at Bhopal Central Jail in professional beautician skills. She is not alone in this effort. Another woman inmate—once a beautician in Sehore district and recently shifted to the Mahila Ward after conviction in a criminal case—has joined her as a co-trainer.

As the duo trains 25 convicted and undertrial women inmates to become beauticians, both trainers and learners share a hope for a self-reliant future. The transgender inmate describes the initiative as a way to build a team of beauticians who can support themselves after release, and possibly come together to start a salon of their own—perhaps in Indore in the years ahead.

In an adjoining hall of the Mahila Ward, another group of 31 women inmates is turning beads into bags, purses, mobile phone holders, fruit baskets and other fashionable utility products for external markets. Guiding them is Bhopal-based designer and entrepreneur Tavishi Srivastava.