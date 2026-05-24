Kolapakkam ration shop turns waiting into reading with community library initiative

CHENNAI: What was once an uncomfortable, neglected patch outside a ration shop in Kolapakkam, has today become a reading corner where schoolchildren browse books, senior citizens read newspapers, and residents spend waiting time learning instead of simply standing in queues.

The change did not come through a government scheme or a large organisation. It began with one man’s belief that even a small public space could serve a larger purpose. For years, the open area outside the fair price shop at Nedungundram Grade-I Panchayat near Tambaram was often occupied by drunkards and anti-social elements. Customers collecting ration items felt uneasy waiting there. There was no shelter, seating, or basic facilities.

But Velu Chinnasamy, the salesman in charge of the ration shop, imagined something different. His efforts started around 2021 when, with support from former village panchayat vice president Sureshbabu Malini, a thatched roof was installed to provide shade for people standing in queues.

Velu continued raising the need for better public facilities at gram sabha meetings, and sought support from local representatives and residents. Ward councillor KS Nethaji helped arrange PVC roofing for one section, while the panchayat president supported for the remaining area. Grilles were installed, concrete flooring laid, fans fixed, and seating arrangements created.