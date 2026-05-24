Kolapakkam ration shop turns waiting into reading with community library initiative

CHENNAI: What was once an uncomfortable, neglected patch outside a ration shop in Kolapakkam, has today become a reading corner where schoolchildren browse books, senior citizens read newspapers, and residents spend waiting time learning instead of simply standing in queues.
The change did not come through a government scheme or a large organisation. It began with one man’s belief that even a small public space could serve a larger purpose. For years, the open area outside the fair price shop at Nedungundram Grade-I Panchayat near Tambaram was often occupied by drunkards and anti-social elements. Customers collecting ration items felt uneasy waiting there. There was no shelter, seating, or basic facilities.
But Velu Chinnasamy, the salesman in charge of the ration shop, imagined something different. His efforts started around 2021 when, with support from former village panchayat vice president Sureshbabu Malini, a thatched roof was installed to provide shade for people standing in queues.
Velu continued raising the need for better public facilities at gram sabha meetings, and sought support from local representatives and residents. Ward councillor KS Nethaji helped arrange PVC roofing for one section, while the panchayat president supported for the remaining area. Grilles were installed, concrete flooring laid, fans fixed, and seating arrangements created.
The place that people once avoided eventually became clean, safe, and useful. Yet Velu believed comfort alone was not enough. He felt the space could contribute something more meaningful to society. That idea led to the creation of a small public library within the ration shop premises.
Named Thiruvalluvar Library Marching Towards People, the library houses around 250 books along with Tamil and English newspapers. Books for children, students, and adults fill its shelves. Many residents have gradually developed an interest in reading because of the initiative.
Children and elderly visitors are allowed to borrow books after making entries in a register. To ensure accessibility, the library remains unlocked at all times. “I did not want people to hesitate or ask permission to read a book,” Velu says. He also arranged packaged drinking water, believing public spaces should provide not only services, but also comfort and care.
The initiative soon attracted support from other villagers. Local painter Kumaresan donated around Rs 15,000 to buy books and painted the premises free of cost. “People are ready to help if the cause is good,” Velu says.
Growing up in a socially and educationally disadvantaged environment, Velu continued studying despite challenges, eventually completing five degrees and four diplomas. He is now pursuing a PhD at Annamalai University. He says that his parents, Kanaka and Chinnasamy, always encouraged reading habits among youth increasingly absorbed by mobile phones, and their thinking stayed with him.
According to Velu, books can gradually guide youngsters towards better thinking and help steer them away from harmful habits such as alcoholism and drug abuse. “A ration shop is visited by people of all ages every day,” he says, adding that such spaces can also spread positive ideas.
The impact of his work moved beyond Kolapakkam as similar initiatives have emerged in five other ration shops under the same panchayat, introducing public-friendly spaces, facilities including restrooms. Velu credits the officials of Registrar of Cooperative Societies department, especially Nandakumar and Karthik Kumar, for encouraging his efforts. He also acknowledges village panchayat president Vanitha Srinivasan for her help.
Residents say the initiative has already started changing the community. R Chandramouli, a 69-year-old retiree, believes the effort comes at an important time when reading habits are steadily declining because of excessive entertainment through mobile phones and television. He hopes for this to be a positive impact on ration card holders and children.
Velu now hopes to expand the library with study tables, chairs, and books for competitive examinations such as TNPSC and UPSC. He also plans to install additional lighting so that students can use the space during evening hours.
For Velu, the library has never been only about books. Through patience, persistence, and collective support, one ration shop employee has shown how even an overlooked public space can become a centre for learning, dignity, and hope.