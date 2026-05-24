Lawyer who walks the talk on legal literacy in rural Dindigul

DINDIGUL: A silence hangs over many village classrooms, children return home with bags on their backs and heaviness in their hearts, as teaching is limited to only what is ‘necessary’, laws are nothing but words, and action is fictional. In dusty courtyards and under the flicker of a single tubelight, questions bubble up to the point clarity can feel like a rescue from a lifetime of fear for these children.

Into that space steps Su Manikandan. A 44-year-old man clad in a lawyer’s suit by day, has spent countless hours in government classrooms across Dindigul, translating legal texts into that lifeline. After more than 250 awareness sessions, thousands of women and children, who would otherwise have been kept from knowing the very laws that protect them, have been equipped to stand their ground.

After his schooling, his grandmother, Kamatchi, became the compass that directed him toward social work. A midwife with no formal schooling, Kamatchi went out of her way to help pregnant women in the village. “Regardless of rain, scorching heat, or the time of day, my grandmother travelled to the homes of expectant mothers. The entire village deeply respected her. She was a one-woman army and showed me that while education is important for personal growth, acts of social service hold even greater value for the well-being of society,” he says.