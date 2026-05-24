Pump house becomes penthouse for barn swallows

ADILABAD: Farmers and residents around Kadem Reservoir have natural pest controllers living nearby: hundreds of barn swallows.

The large colony of insectivorous birds was identified at the Mission Bhagiratha pump house by Dr Venkat Anagandhula, north Telangana coordinator of HyTiCoS, in Nirmal district. The birds have built hundreds of mud nests beneath the elevated cement concrete structures of the pump house and are feeding on mosquitoes, flies and other aerial insects around the reservoir ecosystem.

Dr Venkat tells TNIE the birds displayed a highly organised lifestyle, with nests clustered closely together along vertical concrete surfaces. The unusually large nesting aggregation indicated that the location provided ideal breeding and shelter conditions.

Barn swallows are known for their aerial agility and remarkable nest-building skills. The birds construct cup-shaped nests using wet mud pellets mixed with grass fibres, feathers and plant material. These materials are carefully carried in their beaks and attached firmly to concrete surfaces, creating durable nests capable of withstanding rain, wind, vibrations and continuous human activity.

Researchers say structures such as bridges, culverts and pump houses offer several ecological advantages to the species. Elevated concrete structures protect the birds from predators such as snakes, rodents and feral cats, while also providing shade and thermal stability during harsh summer temperatures. The sheltered conditions help improve nesting success and chick survival.

Dr Venkat observes that the large colony at the Mission Bhagiratha pump house reflected the species’ exceptional adaptability to human-modified landscapes. He adds that the continued presence of the birds also indicated a healthy feeding habitat around the Kadem Reservoir area.

Ecologists regard barn swallows as beneficial birds because they naturally control insect populations in agricultural and human-dominated landscapes. Their continued coexistence alongside modern infrastructure is also seen as an indicator of ecological balance and adaptability.