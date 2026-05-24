Scholar-dancer Bhanuja upholds devotional traditions

TIRUMALA: For Bhanuja, Kuchipudi is not merely performance—it is prayer, discipline, and service to the Lord. Rooted in the philosophy of Acharya Mamatha, who taught that the arts cultivate discernment in dharma, artha, kama and moksha, she sees her journey as a spiritual offering. “Every recital is my humble dedication to Sri Padmavathi Venkateswara,” she says, acknowledging the blessings of her guru, parents, and divine grace that continue to guide her.

Born into a family deeply connected with Tirumala traditions, Bhanuja’s father, KM Manivannan, serves as a junior clerk in the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), while her mother Subhashri has been a constant shadow of support.

Their encouragement, combined with the mentorship of Kala Ratna Dr. Usha Rani, who began training her at the age of seven, laid the foundation for her artistic path.

Over the years, Bhanuja has grown into a rare combination of dancer, choreographer, composer, research scholar, teacher, author and ideologist.

Her abhinaya, celebrated for its portrayal of the Navarasas in pristine richness, is matched by her academic brilliance. She secured a gold medal in BA (Hons) Sanskrit from Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeeth in 2024, conferred by then Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and another in Acharya (MA Sanskrit) from National Sanskrit University, presented by former Chief Election Commissioner N Gopalaswamy.

This grounding in Sanskrit has given her a unique edge in interpreting Natya Sastra and devotional literature, enabling her to bring alive pasurams from the Divya Prabandham with expressive depth.

Her ability to blend scholarship with artistry has made her renditions of Andal’s Thiruppavai pasurams a signature speciality, with solo performances telecast during Dhanurmasam on SV Bhakti Channel.