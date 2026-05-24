Walk over water at Yellamma Cheruvu

SIDDIPET: A visit to the US left Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar inspired. After seeing a glass bridge abroad, he decided his own constituency deserved a similar attraction. Now, Yellamma Cheruvu in Husnabad is set to host Telangana’s first glass bridge — a striking “heart”-shaped structure rising from the middle of the lake.

The bridge, expected to open to the public within a week or 10 days, is part of a larger tourism development project worth nearly Rs 80 crore aimed at transforming Yellamma Cheruvu into a major recreation destination in Siddipet district.

Officials have also undertaken extensive beautification works around the lake bund on the lines of Hyderabad’s Tank Bund. Walking tracks, decorative lighting, green parks, children’s play areas and an open gym have already been developed around the lake. Though the project is yet to be officially inaugurated, visitors have already started flocking to the area during evenings.

“People from rural areas rarely get opportunities to travel to cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru or Delhi to experience such tourist attractions. This glass bridge will give them that experience here itself,” says Shankar, a resident of Husnabad.

Yellamma Cheruvu also carries historical significance. Locals believe the lake dates back to the reign of Kakatiya ruler Prataparudra. The adjacent Yellamma temple has also been renovated as part of the tourism initiative.