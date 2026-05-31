A mangrove commander and his swamp

PUDUCHERRY: Nestled in the backwaters of the coastal village of Pudukuppam, where the Chunnambar River flows into the Bay of Bengal, is a force of well-cared-for swamp of trees on their legs all day, safeguarding the ecosystem and nearby habitations. R Raja (49), who planted them here five years ago and is covering the cost of their upkeep on his own, lives around 10 kilometres away in Thengaithittu and has been growing mangroves in the backwaters near his home and other surrounding areas for over a decade now.
This correspondent and a photographer accompany Raja and his son, R Sidharth (11), to visit the man-made mangroves. Standing near Paradise Beach, the 49-year-old environmental activist points at the island-like green stretch and says, “It is not a cakewalk. It needs hard work, patience and money.” He then says his livelihood began as a tree-cutter, as poverty forced him to drop out of school after Class 6. After working his way through a variety of jobs, he is now, in a way, involved in the real estate business. “I buy land, create small forests, and sell them to people who want to live close to nature. I also help others develop forests on their lands,” he said.
E Maheshwaran, a local fisherman, lends his motor-operated boat so that the four could get closer to the heart of the backwaters, which is surrounded on one side by fences of private lands, making it impossible to access the site otherwise. “Since planting them, I have relied on local fishermen to take me to the area by boat for maintenance. It has now started looking like a small mangrove forest.”
Raja’s interest in environmental activities began after he noticed a change he did not like. Recalling how the civic body razed the trees near his house for road expansion works several decades ago, he says, “Birds used to sit on those trees and I loved hearing them. After the trees were cut, I realised their importance. That motivated me to start planting trees,” he said.
Inspired by APJ Abdul Kalam, Raja started organising plantation drives in the name of the former president. He then went on to register a non-profit organisation called Kalam Vithaigal Virutcham in 2017. Once the organisation was set up, Raja expanded its scope and now arranges forest visits for school and college students. He adds, “With the support of friends, I collect rare and traditional paddy and crop seeds, multiply them naturally and distribute them free of cost to people involved in traditional farming.”
Despite enduring health issues and undergoing a major surgery, Raja says he continues his environmental work and other activities through his organisation. He brings his son, a Class 7 student, along to plant saplings and hopes Sidharth carries forward this work in future. Meanwhile, Sidharth had received the Messenger Award from the Department of Science, Technology and Environment (DSTE), Government of Puducherry.
As the crew reaches the plantation, Raja says it takes one year for the saplings to develop. However, several of them are intentionally damaged by unidentified persons to prevent their growth. “We suspect nearby resorts may be involved because mangrove growth could affect the ‘sea-view’ and the ‘backwater-view’ that they promote to tourists. But they do not understand that mangroves protect them as well.” Mangroves play an important role in maintaining the backwater ecosystem, explains Raja. They help prevent tsunamis and floodwaters from entering villages. They also serve as habitats for prawns, crabs, oysters, clams, scallops, and mussels.
Raja adds that a work of this magnitude should ideally be undertaken by the Forest Department. “Despite difficulties, I continue this work. However, the government should at least help us protect the saplings. In future, these mangroves can become a tourist spot, besides attracting birds.”
A tree-cutter-turned-protector of nature, Raja’s perseverance has helped Puducherry gain thousands of trees over the years, including those he planted along the Sankaraparani River, in the Thengaithittu backwaters, and palm trees raised from seeds sown along the banks of several waterbodies in and around Puducherry. Now, his only wish is to see these trees protected, especially as many are being uprooted by natural disasters or felled for construction and development projects.
(Edited by Veena)