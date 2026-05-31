A mangrove commander and his swamp

PUDUCHERRY: Nestled in the backwaters of the coastal village of Pudukuppam, where the Chunnambar River flows into the Bay of Bengal, is a force of well-cared-for swamp of trees on their legs all day, safeguarding the ecosystem and nearby habitations. R Raja (49), who planted them here five years ago and is covering the cost of their upkeep on his own, lives around 10 kilometres away in Thengaithittu and has been growing mangroves in the backwaters near his home and other surrounding areas for over a decade now.

This correspondent and a photographer accompany Raja and his son, R Sidharth (11), to visit the man-made mangroves. Standing near Paradise Beach, the 49-year-old environmental activist points at the island-like green stretch and says, “It is not a cakewalk. It needs hard work, patience and money.” He then says his livelihood began as a tree-cutter, as poverty forced him to drop out of school after Class 6. After working his way through a variety of jobs, he is now, in a way, involved in the real estate business. “I buy land, create small forests, and sell them to people who want to live close to nature. I also help others develop forests on their lands,” he said.

E Maheshwaran, a local fisherman, lends his motor-operated boat so that the four could get closer to the heart of the backwaters, which is surrounded on one side by fences of private lands, making it impossible to access the site otherwise. “Since planting them, I have relied on local fishermen to take me to the area by boat for maintenance. It has now started looking like a small mangrove forest.”