From stigma to sanctity Transgender priests perform rituals in Vizianagaram temple

VIZIANAGARAM: While most transgender persons continue to face social stigma and marginalisation, a group of transgender priests in Vizianagaram have become a powerful exception through their deep devotion, rich traditions and social service to the poor.

About 20 transgender persons hailing from Boggula Dibba in Vizianagaram town have built Sri Vijaya Sagara Durga Malleswari Temple on the banks of Pedda Cheruvu. They started praying with a small photo of the deity by the river bank, then planted neem and peepal saplings on June 4, 2012. Later, they developed the temple into one of the richest and most sought after temples in the town.

Now, the community not only oversees daily administration of the temple, but also performs rituals regularly. They dedicate 90% of their daily earnings to the development and maintenance of the temple and social service, including feeding at least 200 orphaned and destitute individuals every day through their “Helping Hands Hijra Association”.

The initiative has not only transformed the role of the transgender community in local religious life but has also provided a model of dignity, service and social inclusion.

Among the 20 members, Meena Naik, Sravanthi Naik and Swathi underwent formal training under Vedic scholars to learn the intricacies of performing daily rituals and special homam. For the past 14 years, they have been the prime priests, performing all the sacred rituals to Goddess Vijaya Sagara Durga Malleswari with spiritual dedication.