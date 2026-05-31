From stigma to sanctity Transgender priests perform rituals in Vizianagaram temple

VIZIANAGARAM: While most transgender persons continue to face social stigma and marginalisation, a group of transgender priests in Vizianagaram have become a powerful exception through their deep devotion, rich traditions and social service to the poor.
About 20 transgender persons hailing from Boggula Dibba in Vizianagaram town have built Sri Vijaya Sagara Durga Malleswari Temple on the banks of Pedda Cheruvu. They started praying with a small photo of the deity by the river bank, then planted neem and peepal saplings on June 4, 2012. Later, they developed the temple into one of the richest and most sought after temples in the town.
Now, the community not only oversees daily administration of the temple, but also performs rituals regularly. They dedicate 90% of their daily earnings to the development and maintenance of the temple and social service, including feeding at least 200 orphaned and destitute individuals every day through their “Helping Hands Hijra Association”.
The initiative has not only transformed the role of the transgender community in local religious life but has also provided a model of dignity, service and social inclusion.
Among the 20 members, Meena Naik, Sravanthi Naik and Swathi underwent formal training under Vedic scholars to learn the intricacies of performing daily rituals and special homam. For the past 14 years, they have been the prime priests, performing all the sacred rituals to Goddess Vijaya Sagara Durga Malleswari with spiritual dedication.
Devotees believe transgender persons are symbolised as Ardhanarishwar in mythology. Therefore, the shrine attracts around 200 devotees on regular days, while the footfall surges to over 2,000 on Tuesdays and Fridays and during other festivals. Chandi Homam, Dussehra Navratri festival and Ashadam Sare to the presiding deity of Vizianagaram Sri Pydimamba, popularly known as Pydithallamma, are the biggest events in this temple.
Beyond their religious duties, the community actively engages in social service. They organise Annadanam at the temple premises and feed 150 to 200 orphaned and destitute individuals every day.
This number rises to 300 on Tuesdays, Fridays and other festive days. They provide free education on behalf of their association to as many as 70 transgender persons in Kurupam and Gummalaxmipuram mandals under Parvathipuram-Manyam district. They have also adopted six orphans and performed their marriages. In addition, they provide a livelihood to several disabled citizens by making jute bags.
Speaking to TNIE, Meena Naik, chief priest of the temple and president of “Helping Hands Hijra Association”, said, “Our ancestors said that we have to spend at least 25% of our earnings to help the community or society who are in a state more destitute than ours. This spiritual journey and social service keep us strictly away from any bad habits or vices. I hope this is a small effort on behalf of the transgender community to protect Sanatana Dharma. I hope this initiative will help us in securing equal rights and social inclusion, besides removing social stigma in society.”
Speaking to TNIE, Kondababu, honorary president of “Helping Hands Hijra Association”, said, “Initially, we faced many problems while operating this temple. However, we overcame all challenges and stereotypes. Now, the temple has brought widespread recognition and respect in society for us. We operate the temple strictly on devotion, with no ticketing or token systems for darshan.”