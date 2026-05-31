Help desk back home for troubled migrants

AMALAPURAM; Distress video calls from the Gulf are now being handled effectively by the district administration through the Konaseema Centre for Migration (KCM), a dedicated support system ensuring that migrants never feel abandoned.

Since its inception in March 2025, KCM has registered 292 distress cases, resolving 287 so far. The centre has repatriated 87 migrant workers and brought back 10 mortal remains, while five cases remain in progress.

Earlier, family members of stranded workers abroad had to approach the District Collectorate or the Superintendent of Police, often submitting self-recorded videos of victims to seek urgent intervention. Recognising the scale of the crisis, Konaseema District Collector Mahesh Kumar Ravirala reviewed the situation and formed a trained five-member team in Hyderabad. The committee includes a Nodal Officer, Coordinator, Manager, and four constables.

Konaseema has seen more than 14,000 residents migrate abroad, mostly to the Middle East, working as painters, masons, carpenters, drivers, cooks, and domestic workers. From 2017 onward, 3,000-4,000 people left annually, with numbers dipping during COVID-19 but surging again afterwards.