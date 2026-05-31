Help desk back home for troubled migrants

AMALAPURAM; Distress video calls from the Gulf are now being handled effectively by the district administration through the Konaseema Centre for Migration (KCM), a dedicated support system ensuring that migrants never feel abandoned.
Since its inception in March 2025, KCM has registered 292 distress cases, resolving 287 so far. The centre has repatriated 87 migrant workers and brought back 10 mortal remains, while five cases remain in progress.
Earlier, family members of stranded workers abroad had to approach the District Collectorate or the Superintendent of Police, often submitting self-recorded videos of victims to seek urgent intervention. Recognising the scale of the crisis, Konaseema District Collector Mahesh Kumar Ravirala reviewed the situation and formed a trained five-member team in Hyderabad. The committee includes a Nodal Officer, Coordinator, Manager, and four constables.
Konaseema has seen more than 14,000 residents migrate abroad, mostly to the Middle East, working as painters, masons, carpenters, drivers, cooks, and domestic workers. From 2017 onward, 3,000-4,000 people left annually, with numbers dipping during COVID-19 but surging again afterwards.
Many were lured by fake agents promising salaries of Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 and easy jobs. But migrants often faced harsh realities-unfamiliar food habits, cultural differences, exploitative work conditions, and even physical assault. Women workers, in particular, reported being denied meals.
When migrants send distress videos to relatives, families lodge complaints at KCM, which contacts agents or coordinates with foreign embassies to arrange repatriation. If agents are available, counselling is provided; if not, embassy officials step in to facilitate safe return.
“KCM has given many migrants hope to rebuild their lives. Even those who lost hope of returning to India earlier have found solace in us,” said Golla Ramesh, the Centre’s Coordinator.
The centre’s reach now extends to neighbouring districts and even other states. Applications have come from Hyderabad and across Andhra Pradesh, reflecting the growing trust in KCM’s support network. Ravirala emphasised that KCM is not just a help desk but also a preventive system against unauthorised migration. To strengthen communication, a toll-free helpline 1800-425-0488 and a WhatsApp line have been launched.
By combining compassion with structured support, KCM has become a model for migrant welfare, ensuring that no worker from the district feels alone in times of crisis.