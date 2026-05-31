Picking up Pieces of civic sense

Before the Tiruchy corporation laid the present walking pathway with lights and roadside gym equipment, the stretch beside the Uyyakondan channel was barely accessible, Ibrahim recalls. “Eight years ago, many people were struggling even to walk near this channel bund. That is when some of us from the walking club decided to clear the bushes ourselves. Later, based on suggestions from club members, we planted trees along the stretch. Today, all those trees have become part of this jogging track,” he says.

The pathway is one of the busiest public fitness spaces in the city. However, alongside the growing crowds came another problem that continues to frustrate Ibrahim — littering.

“Tiruchy corporation has now turned this into a proper track with infrastructure and gym equipment, but people are still littering and making the place dirty. For instance, during a cleaning drive last week, I alone saw nearly 50 liquor bottles thrown around here,” he points out.

Having travelled extensively to Gulf countries and other parts of the world for business purposes, Ibrahim says the careless use of public spaces in India often disappoints him. “In many other countries, people treat walking spaces almost like their own home. If somebody litters there, they are fined immediately. Here, we still misuse public spaces even after getting good facilities,” he says.

Yet, Ibrahim does not believe in lecturing others about civic responsibility. “I cannot go and advise every person individually. I am not an organisation conducting awareness programmes every day. So, I simply started doing it myself,” he says with a smile.