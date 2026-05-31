Rajahmundry becomes home for luxury chocolate

VIJAYAWADA: Every revolution has a distinct sound. In Rajahmundry, near the banks of the Godavari, that sound is the steady hum of custom-built machinery inside Bon Fiction’s cocoa processing facility. To outsiders, it may resemble a romantic confectionery workshop. But for its founder, Akhil Grandhi, it is a high-stakes engineering lab where agriculture meets structured data science, and where Andhra Pradesh’s fertile soil is rewriting the global chocolate narrative.

Akhil, an Industrial Engineering graduate, rejected a conventional corporate career to build a premium chocolate enterprise from his hometown. His brand, Bon Fiction, has already broken into the global elite, winning honours at the UK’s Academy of Chocolate awards, often described as the “Oscars” of the confectionery world.

Akhil’s journey began in the pineapple plantation in Uganda, his father, Dr Grandhi Aravind’s project. On returning home, he and his wife, Prathina Grandhi, turned Rajahmundry into a global hub for luxury chocolate. Bon Fiction introduced an uncompromising Tree-to-Bar system that operates completely without middlemen from purchase to sale. The COVID-19 lockdowns blocked imports of specialised machinery. Instead of halting progress, Grandhi engineered his own winnowers.