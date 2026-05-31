The long raid: Taking dreams head-on through free Kabaddi classes

COIMBATORE: It was 2005, and P Sivakumar, who runs his family’s catering business, was 29. He was assisting members of the Dravidar Kazhagam, a social reform movement, in organising a kabaddi tournament to promote the sport and the principles of Periyar E V Ramasamy among the youth. When athletes stepped onto the ground, Sivakumar’s memories slipped back to his school days of going for raids across the midline. The athletes’ cants drowned out the loud cheers from the spectators. He could sense a toe-touch coming in the way of a player, a tad bit quicker. The saccade of the eyes tells it all — tackles, struggles, holds, and the breach. Overcome with retrouvailles, he decided to take part in the tournament, which reignited his passion for the sport, one he could not pursue as a boy.

“When I moved to the higher secondary school in Bujanganur, I took the science group in Class 11. However, teachers denied me permission to play kabaddi at school, saying that it would affect my studies. I was deeply disappointed. After completing Class 12, I joined the catering business run by family,” he said. Sivakumar did not win the tournament, but determination took root in him.

Two decades later, now at 50, he is popularly known as “Thekkampatti” Sivakumar for conducting state-level kabaddi tournaments in Thekkampatti village. A native of Dodadasanoor near Karamadai, Sivakumar has played a pivotal role in the lives of many kabaddi athletes from villages dotting the foothills of the Western Ghats, such as Seeliyur, Velliangadu, Bujanganur, and Sirumugai. Along with the physical education teacher of Bujanganur school, he has been organising free kabaddi coaching for students.