Andhra swimmer sets sights on Paralympic gold

ELURU: For 18-year-old Budigina Ravi Karthik, the journey from the waters of Errakaluva reservoir near Jangareddygudem to the international swimming arena has been one of determination, perseverance and ambition. After winning two silvers and a bronze at the 5th Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, the young swimmer has set his sights on gold at the 2028 Paralympics in Los Angeles.
Speaking to TNIE, Karthik said winning three medals for India was memorable and that he was determined to improve at upcoming internationals. He aims to win medals at 2027 World Champion ships in Mexico before chasing Paralympic glory in 2028.
Competing in the S13 category for athletes with low vision, Karthik won silver in men’s 100m freestyle and 100m backstroke and bronze in 50m freestyle. He was the youngest Indian medallist at the continental event.
His sporting journey began in 2019 when he joined the Government Water Sports Academy run by Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh at Errakaluva reservoir near Chakradevarapalli in Jangareddygudem mandal. He initially took up rowing under coach Krishnamurthy and participated in two national-level events in the general category.
Covid-19 pandemic disrupted water sports at academy. With rowing training affected, Karthik shifted to swimming, which transformed his career. He trained under coach Balaga Ganesh at the government pool in Eluru. In 2022 he moved to Hyderabad to train under coach John Siddiqui and before the Asian Para Games received specialised training under coach Natarajan in Bengaluru.
Since 2021 he has won 18 gold medals across six national meets, according to his family. Internationally, he secured gold and silver medals in Egypt in 2023 and a bronze in Spain in 2024.
At the Youth Asian Para Games in Dubai in December 2025, he bagged three golds and three silvers. He also represented India at Commonwealth Games in the UK in July 2026, finishing fourth.
Born to advocate Budigina Nagendra Kumar and homemaker Venkatalakshmi, Karthik got unwavering family support. After returning from Japan, he offered prayers at Sri Durga Rani Ammavari Temple at Chodimella, where local leaders felicitated him.
His family thanked his coac hes and sports bodies for supporting his progress and appealed to government to provide advanced training, coaching and overseas exposure to help him prepare for future competitions.
From his first rowing lessons at Errakaluva to winning medals in Japan, Karthik’s journey shows how grassroots facilities can nurture global talent. With 2027 Worlds and 2028 Paralympics ahead, he is determined to turn his dream of winning gold for India into reality.