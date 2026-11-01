Andhra swimmer sets sights on Paralympic gold

ELURU: For 18-year-old Budigina Ravi Karthik, the journey from the waters of Errakaluva reservoir near Jangareddygudem to the international swimming arena has been one of determination, perseverance and ambition. After winning two silvers and a bronze at the 5th Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, the young swimmer has set his sights on gold at the 2028 Paralympics in Los Angeles.

Speaking to TNIE, Karthik said winning three medals for India was memorable and that he was determined to improve at upcoming internationals. He aims to win medals at 2027 World Champion ships in Mexico before chasing Paralympic glory in 2028.

Competing in the S13 category for athletes with low vision, Karthik won silver in men’s 100m freestyle and 100m backstroke and bronze in 50m freestyle. He was the youngest Indian medallist at the continental event.

His sporting journey began in 2019 when he joined the Government Water Sports Academy run by Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh at Errakaluva reservoir near Chakradevarapalli in Jangareddygudem mandal. He initially took up rowing under coach Krishnamurthy and participated in two national-level events in the general category.

Covid-19 pandemic disrupted water sports at academy. With rowing training affected, Karthik shifted to swimming, which transformed his career. He trained under coach Balaga Ganesh at the government pool in Eluru. In 2022 he moved to Hyderabad to train under coach John Siddiqui and before the Asian Para Games received specialised training under coach Natarajan in Bengaluru.