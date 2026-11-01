Andhra tribal athlete shines at Asian Para Games

VISAKHAPATNAM: Valasanaini Ravanni, a 19-year-old visually impaired para-athlete from Rangasingipaadu, a tribal hamlet in ASR district, won two bronze medals at the 5th Asian Para Games held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. She secured the medals in the 400m and 1,500m events and said her future goal is to participate in the Olympics and win a medal.

Born on July 24, 2007, Ravanni is the second of five children in a farming family. Three of the siblings are visually impaired. Her interest in sports began in Class III, when she started participating in school, district and State-level competitions.

“I was drawn to sports from a young age, unaware of the opportunities they offered or how they could transform lives. I wanted to take part in everything, despite people saying the visually impaired could achieve little. Such remarks were hurtful, but they motivated me to prove them wrong,” she said.

Ravanni studied up to Class V in her village before joining Netralaya School for visually impaired in Visakhapatnam after her family learnt about it at a medical camp in Paderu. She completed Class X there, pursued Intermediate at Netralaya, Hyderabad, and is now a second-year BA student at Jain University. She initially took up athletics and won several medals at district and State-level competitions.