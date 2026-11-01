Andhra's grandmaster Lalith Babu’s journey beyond 64 squares

VIJAYAWADA: A player could be sitting perfectly still across the board but that did not mean he was calm. A cough, a change in expression or even the colour of an opponent’s ears could give something away. Grandmaster MR Lalith Babu spent years learning to notice these little things. In chess the game is not always just about the 64 squares.

“I used to observe my opponents closely. Sometimes, under pressure their ears or face would turn red. You could pick up on these things,” he said. But he had to ensure his own face gave nothing away. Opponents sometimes tried to distract by coughing, making faces or repeatedly getting up from their seats.

“You have to remain calm. When I was younger I was overconfident. But one mistake can change the entire game. Even in a winning position you can lose with one wrong move,” he said, reflecting on lessons learnt over more than two decades in chess. His journey began during summer holidays in 2002 when his mother introduced him and his sister to the game. Curious about the pieces and how they moved, he soon developed a deep interest. What started as a pastime became a serious pursuit after he won a small trophy at a tournament organised by IGMC.

Vijayawada then had a thriving chess culture, with frequent competitions at venues including the Indoor Stadium. However, the road to success was far from easy. Without access to a laptop, his coach downloaded study material from internet cafés and shared it with him. During tournaments, he often relied on STD booths to stay in touch with his coach.