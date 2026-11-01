Breaking bad to fuel a green future

VILLUPURAM: A garbage dump without the usual stench that triggers a heavy wave of nausea? Impossible to even think of! At a waste segregation centre in Auroville, where discards from nearly 10,000 people are collected, the absence of the familiar stench of garbage is no accident. The answer lies not in expensive technology but in what happens before the waste arrives.

On a cloudy afternoon, when TNIE visited the EcoService facility in Auroville and asked Sumit (57), executive manager, about it, he said, “Residents are also part of our service. We encourage them to use decomposed organic waste as compost in their gardens and help them set up composting units in their backyards. We also ask them to clean the waste before handing it over to us so that foul smell is removed at the source itself. That is why there is no stench here, even though waste generated by nearly 10,000 people, including visitors, reaches us every day.”

Run by an 11-member team, mostly women, the initiative helps keep Auroville’s 20 sq km international township clean by diverting nearly 80% of the collected waste from landfills. “What we collect here is not garbage but waste material. Most of it can be recycled or reused,” Sumit said.

The service began in 1992, when Auroville was still developing, and the need for organised waste management was relatively limited. The initiative was started with “just two people and a cycle rickshaw”.