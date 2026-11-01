Journey to the centre of space

MADURAI: Since joining a government girls’ higher secondary school in Tirumangalam, Madurai district, in 2005, science teacher C Cinthia has worked to give her students opportunities to explore science beyond the classroom.

When she began teaching there, the school had nothing besides one outdated computer. Practical projects that ideally require a laboratory were being carried out on laptops Cinthia borrowed from her daughters because, despite the modest funding, she firmly believed in her students’ potential and refused to find a compromise.

So when two of her students were recently selected for Mission ShakthiSat, along with 12,000 other young girls across the world, it was like one small step towards a great leap for all the girls in her class. And for their science teacher, it launched her students into a world they had only read about in books till then.

Born at Valliyur in Tirunelveli, to parents who were both teachers, Cinthia has considered education central to her life since childhood. Her father took a special interest in reviewing her progress. It was perhaps natural for her to become academically inclined and get a degree in physics to pursue teaching herself.

But it is not the same for her students. Nearly 90% of the students here come from economically disadvantaged families, she said. Education is the only hope of building a better future for many children, she said.