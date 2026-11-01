Mission Possible: Weaving is more than a traditional occupation for this 59-year-old from Odisha

JAGATSINGHPUR: For 59-year-old Prafulla Kumar Sahoo of Dodunda Singipur village under Jagatsinghpur block, weaving is more than a traditional occupation. It has become a mission to preserve Jagatsinghpur district’s distinctive single-count Patta design, while helping rural women and unemployed youngsters become financially independent.

With nearly 45 years of experience in handloom weaving, Sahoo has emerged as a custodian of the traditional craft, training hundreds of rural women and young people in basic weaving and jalla dobby techniques. His efforts have helped many women turn a skill once confined to traditional weaving families into a source of livelihood.

His contribution to the handloom sector was recognised with the National Award presented by President Droupadi Murmu in August 2026, and the Tantakruti Award conferred by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi last year.

An expert in weaving 80s single-count cotton sarees and Lio silk shirting, Sahoo specialises in intricate designs that require “patience, precision and years of practice”. His work comes at a time when traditional handloom weaving is struggling to compete with machine-made textiles and changing consumer preferences.

Sahoo says, “Traditional weaving is a part of our cultural identity. Powerloom products have affected the earnings of handloom weavers. We must train younger generations and create better market opportunities to keep this craft alive.”

Sahoo is a member of the Netaji Weavers Cooperative Society Ltd at Dodunda Singipur. The cooperative supplies raw materials to weavers and procures their finished sarees and shirting, paying them labour charges. The products are supplied to State Agency for Development of Handloom Clusters, Boyanika and Sambalpuri Bastralaya.