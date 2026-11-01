Ramp walk, her way to transcend limits

TIRUCHY: When a young transgender law student arrived in Tiruchy with nowhere to stay, Riyana Suree opened the doors of her home. For another transgender woman struggling to find employment after completing her postgraduate degree, she found a sponsor to help her pursue higher education. Having experienced rejection herself, the 36-year-old has made it her mission to ensure that others do not have to fight their battles alone.

Her journey, however, has been far from easy. A postgraduate degree did not guarantee her a job, while her passion for dance failed to bring her students. Even expressing her identity at family functions required someone to stand up for her. Today, through the Thiru Aval Trust, she is creating opportunities for others to access education, employment and a life of dignity.

Born in Dindigul in 1990, and brought up in Tiruchy, Riyana began recognising herself as a girl at 12, though her journey as a transgender woman formally began in 2006. Her father, D Soosai Sagayam, worked in the cooperative sector, and her mother, Insiya Mary, is a homemaker. Her father has since passed away, while her elder brother works in the government service.

Acceptance within the family was gradual. Initially, she was not allowed to dress as a woman during family events. Her sister-in-law, Gayathri Lenin, played a key role in helping the family understand and accept her identity.

The experience resonated with her while watching the 2026 film ‘Dorothy’, which portrays a sister-in-law supporting a transgender woman in discovering her identity. Reminded of Gayathri’s support, Riyana even messaged the film’s team, appreciating the portrayal.