From prison cell to gold medal Pathway of a convict

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Prison sentence may restrict a person’s freedom, but it need not bring an end to learning, ambition, or the possibility of personal transformation.
N Suresh, an inmate of Rajamahendravaram Central Prison, has demonstrated this through an academic achievement that has brought distinction to the institution.
Serving a 20-year sentence in a POCSO case, Suresh pursued his undergraduate studies through distance education while remaining behind bars. His determination has now earned him the BA Pratibha Gold Medal for securing the highest aggregate marks in the Bachelor of Arts examinations conducted by Dr BR Ambedkar Open University across AP and Telangana.
The gold medal and a book prize were presented to him by Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at the convocation held at its campus auditorium in Hyderabad.
Suresh’s achievement illustrates how access to education can create opportunities for individuals to rebuild their lives, even in circumstances where their freedom is restricted. It also highlights the role of correctional institutions in encouraging inmates to use their time constructively for a responsible future.
Rajamahendravaram Central Prison has been making efforts to promote education among inmates by providing access to formal learning opportunities.
An exclusive study centre of Ambedkar Open University has been established on the prison premises, enabling inmates to pursue higher education without having to leave the institution. Nearly 100 inmates are preparing for various examinations. For many inmates, education offers more than an academic qualification. It builds confidence and opens a window to possibilities. His medal is an example of what sustained effort.
Prison Superintendent V Sanyasi Rao told TNIE that Suresh, who hails from Andhra, had maintained good conduct during his imprisonment. His achievement reflected his determination and support extended by officials. He said the initiative is part of a broader effort to make prisons centres of correction and rehabilitation rather than institutions concerned with confinement. Along with formal education, inmates are encouraged to take part in vocational courses and personality-development activities.
Superintendent expressed gratitude to the Director General, Inspector General and Deputy Inspector General of Prisons for their support, and acknowledged the contribution of former prison superintendent S Rahul in promoting educational initiatives. Suresh’s academic distinction is thus not merely a personal milestone. It is also a reminder that the pursuit of knowledge can continue even behind prison walls, giving individuals a chance to discover a different path.
Prisoner N Suresh said that his imprisonment had given him a great opportunity during one of the most difficult phases of his life. The prison staff supported him in overcoming his agony. The moment he came into contact with books, he was inspired and felt as though he had entered a new world.
Now, I am channelising all my energies and resources towards building a future after my release from prison in the coming years. Optimism is the only way to survive the crises and challenges of life,” he said emotionally.