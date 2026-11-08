From prison cell to gold medal Pathway of a convict

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Prison sentence may restrict a person’s freedom, but it need not bring an end to learning, ambition, or the possibility of personal transformation.

N Suresh, an inmate of Rajamahendravaram Central Prison, has demonstrated this through an academic achievement that has brought distinction to the institution.

Serving a 20-year sentence in a POCSO case, Suresh pursued his undergraduate studies through distance education while remaining behind bars. His determination has now earned him the BA Pratibha Gold Medal for securing the highest aggregate marks in the Bachelor of Arts examinations conducted by Dr BR Ambedkar Open University across AP and Telangana.

The gold medal and a book prize were presented to him by Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at the convocation held at its campus auditorium in Hyderabad.

Suresh’s achievement illustrates how access to education can create opportunities for individuals to rebuild their lives, even in circumstances where their freedom is restricted. It also highlights the role of correctional institutions in encouraging inmates to use their time constructively for a responsible future.

Rajamahendravaram Central Prison has been making efforts to promote education among inmates by providing access to formal learning opportunities.