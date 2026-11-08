Mission that stays on track

TIRUCHY: He wears no uniform, carries no official designation and expects no reward. His emergency calls do not come through a control room, nor does he wait for someone to summon him. An accident on the road is enough to set him in motion. Armed with medical supplies and a fire extinguisher, the 64-year-old retired railway employee has spent nearly four decades helping strangers in distress.
Popularly known as DSP, D Srinivasan Prasad has transformed his personal vehicle into a mobile first-aid unit, complete with signboards displaying emergency contact details and safety messages. What began as a service on a bicycle in 1987 has continued through several two-wheelers. He now uses a TVS XL 100 to reach people in need and has never charged anyone for his assistance.
“If I come across an accident while travelling, I stop and attend to the injured. I provide first aid, bandage their wounds and, if the injuries are serious, call an ambulance. I do not expect even 10 paise from anyone for this service,” Prasad told TNIE.
He estimates that he has provided first aid to around 60,000 people injured in accidents over the years. To remain prepared for emergencies, he regularly replenishes the medical supplies carried on his vehicle.
Prasad’s commitment to public safety took shape during his school days, when he was part of the NCC Air Wing. Later, his training as a railway employee familiarised him with first aid, accident prevention and emergency response. Having acquired these skills during his service, he decided to take the lessons beyond the workplace and spread awareness among the public.
“Safety should not end when we leave our workplace. Whether we are going to college, travelling to work or walking on the road, we need to remain alert. A little negligence can result in an accident and cause considerable loss to a family,” he said.
Fire safety is another important aspect of his work, particularly during Deepavali. Carrying a fire extinguisher, he conducts demonstrations to familiarise people with its operation and show them how to tackle fires in their initial stages. He said he had attended to fires at four locations using available extinguishers.
His interest in fire safety grew after witnessing emergencies during railway duty at the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj and a religious event at the Thanjavur Big Temple, where he joined rescue efforts. These experiences reinforced his belief in the importance of public awareness and preparedness to deal with fire accidents.
During Deepavali, he travels through villages and towns with a public-address system, cautioning people against bursting crackers near pedestrians, vehicles and crowded places. “Many people have fire extinguishers in apartments, hotels and colleges but do not know how to use them. If they learn to operate one, a small fire can be controlled before it becomes a major accident. Once it spreads, the fire and rescue services department must be informed,” he said.
Road safety remains central to his outreach. His campaigns cover unmanned railway crossings, pedestrian safety, wildlife movement and the dangers of using mobile phones while driving. Instead of relying on conventional awareness messages, Prasad often uses creative demonstrations to draw public attention.
During a recent campaign near the MGR statue at Tiruchy Cantonment, he stood close to the traffic signal wearing a costume made of thermocol sheets shaped like a giant mobile phone. The demonstration was aimed at highlighting the dangers of distracted driving.
He said he adopts similar methods at different traffic signals to make his messages more effective. “People should understand that even a few seconds of distraction while driving can lead to an accident. Instead of merely telling them not to use mobile phones, I try to make them realise the danger through such demonstrations,” he said.
His concern for people’s well-being extends beyond accident prevention. A believer in Siddha and other alternative systems of medicine, Prasad has learnt to prepare traditional remedies, some of which he carries alongside his first-aid supplies. His interest in traditional medicine also has its roots in his family. He says his family has practised natural medicine since his grandfather’s time.
However, he maintains that people with serious injuries must receive treatment at a hospital. His public service has taken him to Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru, Goa and several districts in Tamil Nadu. Making use of his railway retirement pass, he travels with his medical supplies and conducts road and railway safety campaigns. He spent nearly 15 years providing first aid on a bicycle before moving to a TVS 50 and subsequently other two-wheelers.
The commitment comes at a personal cost. Maintaining his vehicle and replenishing medical supplies cost him more than `5,000 a month, he said. Much of the expenditure is met from his own resources, with occasional assistance from well-wishers. His brother helped him buy his present vehicle, while a friend who deals in fire safety equipment provides and refills extinguishers for his demonstrations.
The media have described him as a ‘walking lifeguard’ and a ‘Good Samaritan’. However, Prasad says recognition is not what keeps him going. “I am neither a millionaire nor a police officer. I am just an ordinary railway employee. Whatever I learnt during my service, I want to share it with the public. My vehicle, my time and my efforts are dedicated to helping people,” he said. The tracks may be behind him, but the journey is far from over.
(Edited by Dinesh Jefferson E)