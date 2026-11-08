Mission that stays on track

TIRUCHY: He wears no uniform, carries no official designation and expects no reward. His emergency calls do not come through a control room, nor does he wait for someone to summon him. An accident on the road is enough to set him in motion. Armed with medical supplies and a fire extinguisher, the 64-year-old retired railway employee has spent nearly four decades helping strangers in distress.

Popularly known as DSP, D Srinivasan Prasad has transformed his personal vehicle into a mobile first-aid unit, complete with signboards displaying emergency contact details and safety messages. What began as a service on a bicycle in 1987 has continued through several two-wheelers. He now uses a TVS XL 100 to reach people in need and has never charged anyone for his assistance.

“If I come across an accident while travelling, I stop and attend to the injured. I provide first aid, bandage their wounds and, if the injuries are serious, call an ambulance. I do not expect even 10 paise from anyone for this service,” Prasad told TNIE.

He estimates that he has provided first aid to around 60,000 people injured in accidents over the years. To remain prepared for emergencies, he regularly replenishes the medical supplies carried on his vehicle.

Prasad’s commitment to public safety took shape during his school days, when he was part of the NCC Air Wing. Later, his training as a railway employee familiarised him with first aid, accident prevention and emergency response. Having acquired these skills during his service, he decided to take the lessons beyond the workplace and spread awareness among the public.