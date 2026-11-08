Rural Andhra cricketer to lead Indian team

VIZIANAGARAM: Tompaki Durga Rao, who hails from Kopparavalasa village in Vangara mandal of Vizianagaram district, has been appointed captain of the Indian men’s blind cricket team by the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI). The B3 category player will lead the 17-member squad in Blind Cricket Asia Cup to be held in Dhaka from November 15 to 20, 2026.
His appointment sparked celebrations in his native village, recalling his journey from rural grounds to international arenas. His consistent all-round performances at the state and national level earned him accolades, including praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Born on November 11, 1996, into a poor agricultural family in Kopparavalasa, Durga Rao lost his father, Dalaiah, when he was four. His mother, Sundaramma and maternal uncles Koppara Prasad and Gowrisankar raised him. At six, he lost vision in his right eye after a wooden stick hit it. Despite treatment, the damage was irreversible and later spread to his left eye. He was declared blind and placed in B3 category.
He joined a blind school in Bobbili and completed secondary education there, as studying in a regular school had become difficult. He later completed intermediate and BCom Computers in Hyderabad. Inspired by seniors, he took to cricket and, with passion and hard work, was selected for the state and national teams. He made his international debut against Pakistan at the 4th ODI World Cup for the Blind in 2014 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Known for disciplined batting with a top score of 176, a four-wicket haul and athletic fielding, he has been part of winning squads including the 4th ODI World Cup 2014, 1st Asia Cup 2016, 2nd T20 World Cup 2017, 5th ODI World Cup 2018 and 3rd T20 World Cup 2022. He has represented India in bilateral, triangular and world championships for over 12 years and won silver at the IBSA World Games 2023 in Birmingham.
A mainstay of the setup for 12 years, he was earlier named captain for major events including the 4th Blind T20 World Cup. Ahead of the Asia Cup, he said the squad had completed an intensive training and assessment camp and was motivated to bring home continental glory.
Speaking to TNIE, Durga Rao said, “I lost my father at four and my vision at six in an unfortunate incident. I joined a blind school on my grandfather’s suggestion. At first, I focused only on studies as I did not know blind cricket existed. One day a senior called me to the ground and asked me to just watch. Out of respect, I went.
That moment changed my life. Slowly, I started enjoying the sport and began to play. I was inspired by seniors like Ajay Kumar Reddy, Prakash and Venkatesh. Their dedication made me dream bigger. First I played for my state, then for India. After years of hard work, I was trusted with captaincy.”
He said, “In the beginning, blind cricket was very tough as there were no proper facilities, no structure and no recognition. Thanks to CABI, things have improved a lot. Today we have better tournaments, more visibility and stronger support.
Still, I hope more state governments provide job security for players like me. That will help many disabled people choose sports without fear and become financially independent.
Cricket has given me everything - confidence, financial independence, respect and the honour of representing my country. It has taught me that with determination, no disability can stop you. We look forward to building on India’s proud legacy by defending our Asia Cup title.”