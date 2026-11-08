Rural Andhra cricketer to lead Indian team

VIZIANAGARAM: Tompaki Durga Rao, who hails from Kopparavalasa village in Vangara mandal of Vizianagaram district, has been appointed captain of the Indian men’s blind cricket team by the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI). The B3 category player will lead the 17-member squad in Blind Cricket Asia Cup to be held in Dhaka from November 15 to 20, 2026.

His appointment sparked celebrations in his native village, recalling his journey from rural grounds to international arenas. His consistent all-round performances at the state and national level earned him accolades, including praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Born on November 11, 1996, into a poor agricultural family in Kopparavalasa, Durga Rao lost his father, Dalaiah, when he was four. His mother, Sundaramma and maternal uncles Koppara Prasad and Gowrisankar raised him. At six, he lost vision in his right eye after a wooden stick hit it. Despite treatment, the damage was irreversible and later spread to his left eye. He was declared blind and placed in B3 category.

He joined a blind school in Bobbili and completed secondary education there, as studying in a regular school had become difficult. He later completed intermediate and BCom Computers in Hyderabad. Inspired by seniors, he took to cricket and, with passion and hard work, was selected for the state and national teams. He made his international debut against Pakistan at the 4th ODI World Cup for the Blind in 2014 in Cape Town, South Africa.